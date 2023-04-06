Chucky Roasts Barbie With His Own Custom Posters

Ever since Chucky joined the world in the 1980s with Child's Play he's been quick to make fun of his fellow toys. Since much of this week has been dominated by marketing for the upcoming Barbie movie, fans shouldn't be surprised that the tiny killer doll has set his sights on the upcoming Warner Bros. movie. After releasing a slew of character posters for the various Barbies and Kens that will appear in the Barbie movie, WB debuted a generator so fans could add themselves to the posters. Naturally Chucky has now taken this ball and run with it, making his own Barbie movie style posters.

The Chucky TV series, like the feature films that preceded it, has been a little engine that could. Though both seasons arrived to critical and fan acclaim, the viewership didn't exactly set any records. That said, the series was officially renewed earlier this year for season three, which could arrive later this year on SYFY and USA Network.

"The cast and crew of Chucky would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we're delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three," series creator Don Mancini said in a statement when the third season was announced. "This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at Syfy, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever."

Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Mancini spoke about how he chose to end the second season of the show. As viewers may recall there was a massive cliffhanger that saw Nica swearing revenge on Tiffany while Chucky himself was once again revealed to actually have been alive after thought killed..yet again. Luckily the series was picked up for more episodes but even if it hadn't been the story would be completed somehow.

"It's an interesting cliffhanger that we've left things on because now those kids are much more front footed than they've ever been before with regard to what they need to do to deal with Chucky," Mancini said. "Now Caroline has gone off with Tiffany. Now, they're confiding in Miss Fairchild...Now they're more in the category of Kyle and Andy. They know the truth about Chucky. They have to be more on the offensive now than they've ever been going into the future. I just thought that was a fun new place to bring them to."

Where to watch Chucky season 2?

Currently the only way to watch the season 2 episodes of Chucky at no additional cost is with a cable subscription, the series previously aired new episodes on USA Network and SYFY. After the first season of the show premiered however it very quickly made its way onto the Peacock streaming service, where it remains, but Chucky season 2 has yet to follow suit. The full season and individual episodes can be purchased from various online outlets however like Amazon, Vudu, etc.