Cocaine Bear: The True Story Documentary to Explore Origins of Outlandish Movie

Based solely on its title alone, Cocaine Bear began captivating the attention of audiences when the project was first announced, only for trailers and ultimately the film itself to win over viewers with the outlandish experience. Making the concept even more shocking is that it was based on a real-life event, which the upcoming documentary Cocaine Bear: The True Story will dive into. As the old adage says, fact is often stranger than fiction, as teased in the first trailer for the new documentary. Check out the trailer for Cocaine Bear: The True Story below before it hits Peacock on April 14th. Cocaine Bear will also debut exclusively on Peacock on April 14th.

Cocaine Bear: The True Story dives deep into the bizarre actual events behind the hit Hollywood movie Cocaine Bear. The documentary tells the story of Kentucky blueblood Drew Thornton and the infamous drug run that will forever link him to a Georgia bear on cocaine. The one-hour documentary features interviews with those closest to the case including the former sheriff who was one of the first on the scene, and the special agent whose team found The Cocaine Bear.

In the hit Hollywood movie Cocaine Bear, a huge bag full of cocaine drops out of the sky into the woods of North Georgia and is eaten by a black bear, who goes on an epic rampage. It all seems like fantasy, but it's actually based on a true story that's just as bizarre as the movie plot, involving drug cartels, murder, mayhem, and a Lexington Kentucky blueblood named Drew Thornton. Thornton turns his back on a life of privilege to embrace the dark side, turning from cop to international drug smuggler, flying planeloads of cocaine into America from South America. But one day he mysteriously falls to his death in a Knoxville, Tennessee driveway with his own huge bag of cocaine, armed to the teeth and wearing a pair of...Gucci loafers? How this modern-day Icarus and his fancy shoes have become forever connected to the cocaine bear is the legend behind Cocaine Bear: The True Story.

Between the fictional adventure and now this documentary, the legend of Cocaine Bear is likely to only grow further.

Cocaine Bear: The True Story hits Peacock on April 14th. Cocaine Bear will also debut exclusively on Peacock on April 14th.

Will you be checking out the documentary? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!