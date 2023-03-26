The Real Cocaine Bear Is Going to Officiate Someone's Wedding Soon

Cokey the Bear is all the rage, thanks to Universal's relatively successful Cocaine Bear blockbuster. Now, the superstar bear is becoming a celebrity wedding officiant. This Monday, a couple known only as Alexandra and Armando are being married at Lexington's Kentucky Fun Mall, with Cokey—or real name, Pablo Escobear—presiding over the festivities.

Cokey was first discovered in 1985, found in the Tennesseean woods dead of an apparent cocaine overdose. The drugs were allegedly dropped from a plane piloted by convicted drug smuggler Andrew Thornton. Cokey was then found some time later dead next to cocaine bags that were shredded open. The bear was then turned over to a local taxidermist and went on a tour of sorts before landing at the Kentucky Fun Mall.

Will there be a Cocaine Bear sequel?

It has yet to be seen if the Elizabeth Banks film will received a sequel. That said, when we spoke with the film's VFX supervisor Robin Hollander, he said potential ideas for a follow-up were discussed during the production of the film.

"I do like in the movie how they tease at a sequel when Stache, the guy played by Aaron Holliday, hitchhikes out and he puts the bag in the back with all the sheep," he said. "I love that bit because the audience is like, 'Oh, okay, okay. I see where there is going.'"

"There was a few little discussion points as they were sort of redesigning the sort of outro scenes in how we could tease a sequel. I have no idea if there is an interest in making a sequel," Hollander added. "Obviously, we'd love to be involved because it was hands-down the funnest project that I've ever we've been involved in. But I think there's a lot of options for animals and drugs and yeah, it's a niche market that needs more exploring, I think."

Directed by Elizabeth Banks (Charlie's Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) from a screenplay by Jimmy Warden (The Babysitter: Killer Queen), Cocaine Bear is produced by Oscar winners Phil Lord and Chris Miller (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Mitchells vs. The Machines) and Aditya Sood (The Martian) for Lord Miller, by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman (Pitch Perfect franchise) for Brownstone Productions, and by Brian Duffield (Spontaneous). Robin Fisichella (Ma) is listed as executive producer.

Cocaine Bear is now available for purchase on any digital movie platform.