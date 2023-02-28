Ripley's Is Attempting to Buy the Real Cocaine Bear

Based on the name alone, the new film Cocaine Bear has become a major force in pop culture ever since audiences caught their first glimpse of the adventure, with some fans not even knowing that the movie was inspired by true events. This means the true story is a perfect fit for Ripley's Believe It or Not!, which is why the organization is attempting to purchase the actual bear from the shocking and tragic story, with "Pablo EskoBear" currently on display at the Kentucky Fun for Fun Mall. Ripley's initially made their offer on social media, with Fun for Fun currently hashing out the details on the deal. Cocaine Bear is in theaters now.

Per press release, "Thanks to a video asking Kentucky for Kentucky, a state-devoted souvenir shop in Lexington, to name their price, Ripley's Believe It or Not! is now in negotiations to purchase Cocaine Bear, the taxidermied bear that inspired Elizabeth Banks' latest film based on a 175-pound black bear who consumed 75 pounds of the drug.

"Responding on Instagram, Kentucky for Kentucky commented, 'Oh, it is so on. Bring on the Brinks Truck, baby!' but Ripley's has some competition. Since the film's recent buzz, Kentucky for Kentucky has received multiple offers, ranging from $10,000 to $300,000.

"With over five million followers across social platforms, Ripley's reached an audience of 250,000 on Facebook and Instagram, polling them on whether the company should try and acquire Cocaine Bear or not. A strong 77.5% of followers agreed -- Cocaine Bear is Ripley-worthy.

"Ripley's fans across social media have tried to put a price tag on the trending taxidermy, from 'priceless' to estimating the current street value of the drugs ingested. With that input, Ripley's has decided to offer an undisclosed amount.

"Ripley's also touts that, if added to its collection of oddities and historical artifacts, Cocaine Bear would be among some of history's most curious hibernators, like a black bear found with a tire around its waist currently on display at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Gatlinburg; a grizzly trained in the Russian circus to ride a bicycle; a Kodiak who came face-to-face with a porcupine from Ripley's Believe It or Not! Amsterdam; and prehistoric cave bear skeletons.

"Cocaine Bear has gone on quite the journey since he was discovered in 1985, from storage facilities to pawn shops, even by way of country star Waylon Jennings -- finally landing at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall in 2015, where they have worked hard to preserve the story of Cocaine Bear and warn visitors on the dangers of drug abuse.

"Ripley's offer is now in the hands of Kentucky for Kentucky."

You can read more about the true story of Cocaine Bear at Ripley's website. Cocaine Bear is in theaters now.

Do you think Ripley's should purchase the bear? Let us know in the comments!