Creepshow #1 Debuts Covers, First Look at Skybound Anthology (Exclusive)

It's time to take a look at a new horror-themed anthology series from Skybound. Creepshow #1 lands in comic book stores on September 21st, and is based on Greg Nicotero's hit Shudder TV series produced and licensed by Cartel Entertainment. Following in the TV show's footsteps, each issue of Creepshow will feature two spine-chilling stories, and one of those stories from the debut issue comes from a team of comic book legends. The character they are focused on is a birthday clown named Shingo with a rather unique appetite.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the covers and first look at Creepshow #1 from writers Paul Dini (Batman: The Animated Series) and Stephen Langford (Creepshow TV series), and artist John McCrea (Hitman). Creepshow #1 will also feature writer/artist Chris Burnham (Die! Die! Die!) contributing a terrifying tale of trick or treaters who are taught what happens when you mess with the wrong house.

As for the covers, the main cover is by Chris Burnham and puts the spotlight on the iconic Creep. Declan Shalvey (Moon Knight) illustrates a variant cover, and a 1:10 incentive cover by singular artist Vance Kelly will also be available. An impressive black sketch cover will also be included.

"Creepshow has consistently been one of the best things in horror for the last 40 years, and for Skybound to be able to carry on such a rich horror tradition is an absolute thrill," said Jon Moisan, Editor at Skybound. "We knew a franchise this prolific would require the best talent in the industry, so we assembled a collection of creators that will do the Creepshow name proud. The stories they have planned are going to scare the absolute hell out of people."

"Growing up a fan of horror comics and Famous Monsters, I will never forget the thrill of seeing a new issue hit the stands...thumbing through the pages with the anticipation of diving into a dark twisted and outrageous world filled with ghouls, zombies and the classic come-uppence," said Greg Nicotero, director, writer, and executive producer of the Creepshow TV series. "I'm very proud to see Creepshow find its rightful place on comic book shelves everywhere!"

"Skybound is simply the best in class when it comes to marrying beloved content with established and burgeoning talent," said Russell Binder, President of Striker Entertainment. "Stan Spry, Greg, and all of the producers including myself are ecstatic to have Skybound come on board to provide another engaging experience to fans of the Creepshow series."

The lineup behind this Creepshow issue joins the superstar roster of creative teams from the worlds of comics, film, television, and beyond working on the anthology, including David and Maria Lapham (Stray Bullets), Steve Foxe (Razorblades: The Horror Magazine), Erica Henderson (Assassin Nation, Dracula, Motherf**ker), Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L Marlow Francavilla, Ariela Kristantina (Chain), Jorge Corona (The Me You Love in the Dark), and Steve Orlando (Spider Man 2099). Brian Witten is overseeing on behalf of Nicotero's Monster Agency Productions. Each issue of the five-part anthology will feature uniquely horrifying standalone stories guaranteed to SCARE YOU TO DEATH.

Take a look at the covers and first look at Creepshow #1 below. The issue goes on sale September 21st.