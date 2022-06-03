Shudder’s Creepshow Gets a Comic Book Anthology From Skybound

Skybound is adapting the Shudder TV series Creepshow into a comic book anthology. The five-issue anthology will expand the worldwide phenomenon that started with George A. Romero and Stephen King’s 1982 film and continued with Shudder’s anthology series helmed by Greg Nicotero, which is heading into its fourth season. Each issue of the Creepshow comic will feature a different creative team, bringing in talent from the world of comics, film, television, and beyond. The first issue will launch on September 21st with the collaboration being brokered by the global licensing IP accelerator Striker Entertainment.

“Creepshow has consistently been one of the best things in horror for the last 40 years, and for Skybound to be able to carry on such a rich horror tradition is an absolute thrill,” said Jon Moisan, Editor at Skybound. “We knew a franchise this prolific would require the best talent in the industry, so we assembled a collection of creators that will do the Creepshow name proud. The stories they have planned are going to scare the absolute hell out of people.”

“Growing up a fan of horror comics and Famous Monsters, I will never forget the thrill of seeing a new issue hit the stands…thumbing through the pages with the anticipation of diving into a dark twisted and outrageous world filled with ghouls, zombies and the classic come-uppence, said Greg Nicotero, director, writer, and executive producer of the Creepshow TV series. “I’m very proud to see Creepshow find its rightful place on comic book shelves everywhere!”

“Skybound is simply the best in class when it comes to marrying beloved content with established and burgeoning talent,” said Russell Binder, President of Striker Entertainment. “Stan Spry, Greg, and all of the producers including myself are ecstatic to have Skybound come on board to provide another engaging experience to fans of the Creepshow series.”

The creative roster for the Creepshow anthology includes Chris Burnham (Die!Die!Die!), Paul Dini (Batman: The Animated Series), Steve Langford (Creepshow TV series), Josh Malerman (Creepshow TV series, Bird Box), David & Maria Lapham (Stray Bullets), Steve Foxe (Razorblades: The Horror Magazine), John McCrea (Hitman), and Kelley Jones (Batman, The Sandman), with more to be announced at a later date. Brian Witten is overseeing on behalf of Nictorero’s Monster Agency Productions.

Are you excited to read some comic book stories set in the world of Creepshow? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! Creepshow #1 (of 5) goes on sale September 21st.