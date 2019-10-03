Death Is Just the Beginning in Creepy The Dead Center Clip

While countless horror films have found all manner of ways to depict what happens when the dead come back to life, The Dead Center finds a new approach to the concept, with the eerie clip above hinting at the psychological horrors that unfold in the film. Rather than confronting a rotting corpse, Daniel Forrester (Shane Carruth) finds himself face to face with a man claiming to have returned from the grave, leading to speculation about the cause of the resurrection and what it means for reality as we know it. Check out the above clip and see the film in limited theatrical release and 4K Digital HD on October 11th.

When a very dead suicide victim (Jeremy Childs, Preacher, Nashville) disappears from the morgue, it sets in motion a chain of events that has the power to immolate everything, and everyone, it touches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Troubled psychiatrist Daniel Forrester (Carruth, Primer, Upstream Color) is drawn to help a mysterious patient who is brought to the emergency psych ward in a catatonic state with no memory of how he reached the hospital. As if to exorcise his own demons, the doctor feverishly tries to break through to his mysterious patient. But as a spate of mysterious deaths shakes the ward to its core, Forrester comes to suspect that there is more to his new ward than meets the eye. As he comes to realize what he’s unleashed, a desperate race against the forces of evil threatens to swallow him whole.

“My relationship with [distributor] Arrow [Films] began with them acquiring the rights to my film, The Dead Center, in a few of the larger territories,” director Billy Senese shared in a statement. “But as we worked closely together on the release, I knew I was in the right place. It was a natural transition to lock in a worldwide deal with them. They’ve shown a true investment in my film. Not only with the money side of things, but with their time and care. They are curators. As a filmmaker, this is very important to me. Being with Arrow has been a great partnership, and I look forward to our upcoming release.”

Fran Simeoni, Arrow’s Director of Content and Distribution, added, “We have had a fantastic experience working on The Dead Center with Billy, from the trade and critical response to fans and our own enjoyment of building the campaign and assets. It’s always a gift to be able to work on films you enjoy and that offer so many opportunities and this has been a pleasure to do so in collaboration with Billy. To extend our investment on the film to a global level was the next logical step and we look forward to bringing the film to more audiences.”

See The Dead Center in limited theatrical release and 4K Digital HD on October 11th. The film hits Blu-ray and DVD on October 22nd.

Will you be checking out the film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!