Third Deep Blue Sea Film Reportedly Moving Forward

A new Deep Blue Sea movie appears to be swimming up to the surface. According to a new listing from Production Weekly, a third Deep Blue Sea movie is currently in the works, with Netflix listed as the film’s producers. No other details were provided.

This comes after the original Deep Blue Sea film was released in 1999, starring Thomas Jane, Samuel L. Jackson, LL Cool J., and Saffron Burrows. That film gained a sort of cult following in the years since, in part due to the hilariously gruesome way that Jackson’s character is eaten by a shark.

A second film, titled Deep Blue Sea 2, was released in 2018. In that film, shark conservationist Dr. Misty Calhoun (Boogeyman 2‘s Danielle Savre) is invited to consult on a new, top secret project run by pharmaceutical billionaire Carl Durant (Aquaman‘s Michael Beach). When science meddles with the time-tested process of nature and nurture, the outcome can be deadly.

“We are a true sequel. We wanted to keep to the spirit of Deep Blue Sea and why people love it,” creative executive for Warner Bros Matt Bierman explained when the film was first announced. “The research that was used on the sharks in Deep Blue Sea 2 comes from the mythology and storyline of the first movie.”

“We have given the lead shark a personality and hope the fans will embrace that as it really helps the storytelling and the narrative in a way that first one didn’t.” Bierman continued. “Deep Blue Sea 2 has a slightly slower build but once the rubber band snaps things go boom really quickly!”

While there’s no telling exactly what this third Deep Blue Sea film could entail, it’s just the latest example of the franchise’s staying power, as several attempts at a sequel had been made in years past.

“The script is about this scientific research ship that is seized by Somali pirates, and a team of Navy SEALs have to go in and take them out,” Jack Perez said of his scrapped idea for a Deep Blue Sea sequel. “The whole ship is basically a gigantic floating laboratory, with a maze of tunnels that the sharks can travel through that open up into tanks. My thinking was that this was Sgt. Rock vs. sharks, so I developed this platoon kind of based on my favorite Sgt. Rock characters. To a certain degree, it was similar to what they did in Predator; there were definitely echoes of that sort of motley group.”

