First Haunted Mansion Teaser Trailer Debuted by Disney

20 years after Disney's much-maligned Haunted Mansion movie was released, the studio is taking another stab at bringing the iconic ride to the big screen. Haunted Mansion, from director Justin Simien, is hitting theaters this summer, hopefully following in the footsteps of Jungle Cruise and Pirates of the Caribbean as Disney rides that become successful film franchises. While the film isn't arriving until July, fans are now getting their first look at what happy haunts await the anticipated adaption, thanks to Haunted Mansion's debut trailer.

On Wednesday morning, Disney released a poster for the new Haunted Mansion movie, along with the announcement that the film's first teaser trailer would arrive on Thursday. Now, just a day later, the trailer has arrived online, and you can check it out above!

Who's in Disney's Haunted Mansion Movie?

2003's The Haunted Mansion starred Eddie Murphy in the lead role. This time around, Disney is leaning on all-star ensemble cast to bring Haunted Mansion to theaters.

The new movie stars Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Danny DeVito, Jared Leto, Hasan Minhaj, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

When Is Haunted Mansion Coming Out?

Disney's 2023 movie slate originally had Haunted Mansion listed for a debut in August, closing out the summer months for the studio. However, a major shift in the Marvel release schedule actually caused Haunted Mansion to move up a month.

The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, was supposed to hit theaters on July 28th, but Disney and Marvel Studios opted to push the film back to November. Not wanting to abandon a prime summer slot, Disney slid Haunted Mansion up to take The Marvels' place. Haunted Mansion will now premiere in theaters on July 28th.

Are you excited for Disney's new Haunted Mansion movie? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!