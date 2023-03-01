Disney Teases Haunted Mansion Trailer and Reveals Poster

Disney has released an awesome poster for The Haunted Mansion. Not too long ago, the company made a decision to move the project up to July instead of a fall release date. Now, the trailer for Haunted Mansion is almost here and people want to see Rosario Dawson and Chase Dillon find their way through a spooky situation with Owen Wilson. Also along for the ride are LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito and Tiffany Haddish. So, there's clearly some excitement about the upcoming film as fans wait to see what a more strange take on the property could bring. Check out the poster for yourself down below!

In some recent comments to Entertainment Weekly, Jamie Lee Curtis explained how the tone of this movie would play out. "I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure," Curtis explained. "You know, it's cooking. I barely cook, I attempt cooking all the time, and it's all ingredients, and then the mix and the time, and it's always hard to know, are you going to make something yummy? And from what I'm seeing, and what I've heard, [director] Justin [Simien] has made something yummy."

She continued, "It's modern, fresh, old-fashioned, and scary, but not scary like a monster movie. It's scary like a Disney ride, and funny. If you go on that ride, there's a lot of humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff."

Any Plot Details For Haunted Mansion?

Disney has locked down details on this film. Here's how Disney described the ride this is based on: "The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota's chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting!"

Haunted Mansion creeps into theaters on July 28th.

Do you think the movie will be scary? Let us know down in the comments!