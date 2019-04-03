‘The Shining’ Sequel ‘Doctor Sleep’ Haunts CinemaCon With First Footage

Stephen King’s The Shining was first published in 1977, telling the story of supernatural forces tormenting a family who served as caretakers of a hotel in the offseason. In 1980, fans were given a feature film adaptation from director Stanley Kubrick and, while the film didn’t immediately become a success, has earned immense acclaim as being one of King’s best adaptations and one of the most effective horror films of all time. In 2013, King finally delivered audiences a sequel to his novel, with director Mike Flanagan now turning the tale of terror into a movie. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand to witness the first look at Doctor Sleep at CinemaCon.

“An early behind-the-scenes look plays. ‘When I found out that Stephen King was going to be publishing a sequel to The Shining, I lost my mind,’ director Mike Flanagan explained,” Davis detailed of the video shown. “Footage of Ewan McGregor’s Danny Torrance appearing tormented plays. He reaches out and wraps his hand around a child’s. The child is approached in the woods by a woman with a needle. Danny looks in the mirror and sees ‘REDRUM’ written on the wall behind him. It is very dark and blue.”

While this footage might not be the full-blown trailer that some attendees were hoping for, getting any footage about the film at all is sure to excite fans. Earlier this year, the film had its release date pushed forward from January of next year to November 8th, seemingly a sign of confidence from the studio.

Stephen King’s website describes the story, “Haunted by the inhabitants of the Overlook Hotel where he spent one horrific childhood year, Danny Torrance has been drifting for decades, desperate to shed his father’s legacy of despair, alcoholism, and violence. Finally, he settles in a New Hampshire town, an AA community that sustains him, and a job at a nursing home where his remnant ‘shining’ power provides the crucial final comfort to the dying. Aided by a prescient cat, he becomes ‘Doctor Sleep.’ Then Dan meets the evanescent Abra Stone, and it is her spectacular gift, the brightest shining ever seen, that reignites Dan’s own demons and summons him to a battle for Abra’s soul and survival.”

Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Bruce Greenwood, Zahn McClarnon, Alex Essoe, Jocelin Donahue, Jacob Tremblay, and Carl Lumbly will star in the film.

Check out Doctor Sleep when it lands in theaters on November 8th.

