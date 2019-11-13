Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan Reveals His Favorite Film of 2019

Mike Flanagan is the director best known for creating Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, and his latest film, Doctor Sleep, just hit theaters last week. The director recently took to Twitter to reveal his favorite film of 2019, and his answer is one that seems to be the same for many filmmakers: Parasite. Parasite is the new drama/mystery from Bong Joon-ho, the South Korean filmmaker who is known for films such as Snowpiercer, Okja, and The Host. Here’s what Flanagan had to say about the new film:

Okay… so PARASITE is amazing. My favorite film of the year so far. Truly a masterpiece. @ParasiteMovie — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) November 12, 2019

Last month, James Gunn, the director best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy, also revealed that Parasite was his favorite movie of 2019.

Parasite stars Song Kang-ho (Snowpiercer, A Taxi Driver), Jang Hye-jin (Mothers, Marine Boy), Choi Woo-shik (Okja, Train to Busan), Park So-dam (The Silenced, The Underdog), Lee Sun-kyun (Drama City, Paju), Cho Yeo-jeong (The Servant, The Target), and Jung Ji-so (Daughter, May Queen). The film follows the currently-unemployed Ki-taek family, who take a particular interest in the wealthy and glamorous Park family. An unexpected incident soon tangles the two families together and takes things into an even more horrific direction.

Parasite was already released in South Korea this past May, and became the first Korean film to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. At the time of this writing, the film boasts a 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the site calling it “an urgent, brilliantly layered look at timely social themes”. Some are already speculating that the film could be a significant Oscar contender.

Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor as the grown-up version of The Shining‘s child protagonist, Danny Torrance. The movie also features Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible 5 & 6) as a predatory cult leader; Kyliegh Curran as girl with a power “shining”; Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek) as the girl’s doctor; Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) as the cult leader’s henchman; and Alex Essoe as Danny’s mother, Wendy Torrance.

Parasite and Doctor Sleep are both currently playing in theaters.