Doctor Sleep Director Mike Flanagan Reacts to LeBron James’ Movie Review

Doctor Sleep hit theaters this weekend and it serves as an adaptation of Stephen King‘s book of the same name as well as being an “authentic sequel” to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film, The Shining. The movie was directed by The Haunting of Hill House’s Mike Flanagan and stars Ewan McGregor as the grown-up version of The Shining‘s child protagonist, Danny Torrance. Despite not earning an ideal amount at the box office this weekend, the film has still been met with mostly positive reviews. Currently, Doctor Sleep has a 73% critics rating after 231 reviews and a 91% audience score after 2,225 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. One person who is joining the ranks of people who enjoyed the film is basketball legend, LeBron James. The athlete took to social media to praise the movie, and his tweet caught the attention of Flanagan.

“Just left movie theater seeing ‘Doctor Sleep’ with wife and man we both agreed how good it was!!! Love the correlation and references back to the Original ‘The Shining’. Job well done! Oh @KylieghCurran you’re AMAZING!!!! We Love you! ❤️,” James wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Um… wow,” Flanagan replied.

Many people commented on the post:

“I said something very similar last week when I saw the sneak preview, but, whatever, I get it, I’m only just ok at basketball,” @zedlacher joked.

“I really hope the film’s good word of mouth helps it at the box office; maybe Warner Brothers should have just called it ‘The Shining II: Doctor Sleep’ in order to get it through the heads of those who didn’t know what it was,” @DavidFurtney replied.

“When you have the seal of approval from BOTH Kings,” @djbaker021 added.

It’s true that Stephen King gave the movie his seal of approval. Last month, he said the following in a special featurette for the film:

“This is a movie you should see,” King proclaimed. “I’m proud to be a part of it.”

In addition to Ewan McGregor, Doctor Sleep also stars Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible 5 & 6) as a predatory cult leader; Kyliegh Curran as girl with a power “shining”; Bruce Greenwood (Star Trek) as the girl’s doctor; Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) as the cult leader’s henchman; and Alex Essoe as Danny’s mother, Wendy Torrance.

Do you plan to see Doctor Sleep this weekend? Tell us in the comments!

Doctor Sleep is now playing in theaters everywhere.