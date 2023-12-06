Eli Roth Teases More Hostel and Cabin Fever Sequels

Filmmaker Eli Roth recently returned to the slasher subgenre with Thanksgiving, which was a big enough hit to see the announcement of an official sequel just weeks after release, with Roth also confirming he'd be interested in getting back to his roots to deliver new entries into his Cabin Fever and Hostel franchises. When Roth announced that he would be developing a Thanksgiving sequel, he confirmed that he was going to spend a year working on the script, so while we shouldn't expect him to develop new Cabin Fever or Hostel films in the immediate future, knowing he's interested in returning to those franchises will delight longtime horror fans.

"Hostel, there's a lot more to do. I'd love to go back to Hostel at some point. And Cabin Fever, as well. They're a part of me. They're like my children. I feel like I've ignored them for too long. And I'd love to go back to them in some way. I have ideas," Roth revealed to CinePOP about continuing his other franchises. As far as how involved he would want to be, Roth added, "I would direct it. I don't want it in anyone else's hands."

When Cabin Fever hit theaters in 2003, it was a modest financial success and earned relatively positive reviews, though began earning a much more passionate following when it was released on home video. Helping earn the film some buzz was the fact that iconic genre director Peter Jackson had praised the film, which led to Roth earning a bigger budget for his follow-up film Hostel. Released in 2006, Hostel was a bigger hit than his previous film, due in large part to how 2003's Saw helped lead a revival of horror films that featured gruesome and grisly gore effects. Roth returned to helm 2007's Hostel: Part II.

It's worth noting that Roth confirmed he was interested in being hands-on with continuing his films, given that both franchises continued once he exited as a director. Cabin Fever earned the follow-up films Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, Cabin Fever: Patient Zero, and a 2016 Cabin Fever remake. Hostel also inspired Hostel: Part III, which was released straight to video and had no involvement from Roth.

