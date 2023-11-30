Thanksgiving 2 Confirmed With Eli Roth Returning

Over 16 years ago, Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez teamed up to create the moviegoing experience, Grindhouse, which included a double feature of their films Planet Terror and Death Proof. The cinematic event also featured fake trailers for movies by Rodriguez as well as Rob Zombie, Edgar Wright, and Eli Roth. While Rodriguez got the chance to turn his trailer for Machete into a real film, many have waited for Roth to make a feature-length Thanksgiving. This holiday season, Roth's vision was finally brought to life, and the slasher was released in theaters. Turns out, the movie was worth the wait. In fact, it ended up being a hit with critics and audiences alike, earning an 83% critics score and a 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Following in the footsteps of Machete and Machete Kills, Thanksgiving is the latest Grindhouse spinoff to get a sequel.

Roth took to Instagram to share the news of Thanksgiving 2 in a duel post with Sony Pictures. "BEEAKING NEWS! John Carver will kill again! @thanksgivingmovie sequel is a GO!!! Thank you everyone who supported ORIGINAL HORROR in theaters!!! Go see it now on the big screen while it's in cinemas, sequel set for release in 2025! Taking a year to really get the script right, working on it starting today!" Roth shared. You can watch his video below:

Eli Roth Talks Turning Thanksgiving Into a Franchise:

ComicBook.com spoke to Roth ahead of Thanksgiving's theatrical debut and asked the filmmaker about his hopes for a sequel.

"Well, we didn't really think too much beyond this movie, but as we were shooting, you start joking around going, 'Oh yeah, we could do a movie set there, we could do this, we could do that. The Thanksgivingverse'" Roth told us. "I mean, it's completely up to the fans. But we had such a great time making it and the more you think about it, the more ideas you get. And working with this cast, which is a dream cast, the cast of a lifetime, and reuniting with Milan [Chadima] my DP from Hostel and Hostel II and the original [Thanksgiving] trailer. We were like, we don't want to stop. It was one of those shoots. It was so fast, when the shoot ended, we were really sad it was over. We thought, 'Okay, how can we get back to this?' So if the movie does well, I'd love to continue it."

Thanksgiving stars Patrick Dempsey, Rick Hoffman, Nell Verlaque, Milo Manheim, Addison Rae, Caren Cliche, Shailyn Griffen, Jenna Warren, Mike Amonsen, Gabriel Davenport, Jalen Thomas Brooks, and Gina Gershon. The film is now playing in theaters.