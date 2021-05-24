Evil Season 2 Trailer Reveals Paramount+ Premiere Date

✖

This year is bringing some interesting programming changes for a number of networks, as buzzworthy shows and new favorites get shuffled around various nights and various streaming services. Among these is CBS' Evil, which was confirmed earlier this month to be releasing its second season exclusively on Paramount+. The fan-favorite series definitely has a lot to deal with when it does return — and now we know when it will do so. On Sunday, Paramount+ released a new teaser trailer for Evil's second season, which reveals that it will arrive on the streamer on Sunday, June 20th.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, Evil follows forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), David Acosta (Mike Colter), and demonic henchman Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) as they investigate the supernatural. The series is just one of multiple major CBS titles to be making this move to Paramount+, with both SEAL Team and Clarice doing the same.

"I think the difficulty is TV deals with status quo; you want to keep returning to the status quo each year," Robert King said of Season 2 in an interview with Entertaainment Weekly last year. "What we’ve been doing since Good Wife is that when you break the status quo — when you either fire Cary Agos [Matt Czuchry] or kill Will Gardner [Josh Charles] — you actually create true drama. Not drama that is recyclable the way TV does, but you bring in real-world concerns and events. So I think the second season is going to be dealing with some death. Now, that is not really what you put on the poster to bring people in. [Michelle laughs] But if we’re just talking as writers, you know, death is an interesting part of life, and I think so much of our entertainment just pushes it aside because everybody loves a little bit of a song and a dance, but there is a sense we’re dancing around the edge of a grave.

As mentioned above, Season 2 of Evil is set to debut on Sunday, June 20th, exclusively on Paramount+.