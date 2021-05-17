Evil Heads to Paramount+ for Second Season

✖

After a slew of programming changes in the world of network television over the weekend, yet another cable show is being bumped to streaming. New reports suggest Evil will now air on Paramount+ instead of its regular spot on CBS. The Mike Colter-starring series follows both SEAL Team and Clarice as shows making a similar move.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, Evil follows forensic psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), David Acosta (Colter), and demonic henchman Leland Townsend (Michael Emerson) as they investigate the supernatural. CBS initially renewed the series a month after it first premiered in 2019, and the show found a whole new crowd after being added to Netflix last October. Now, Variety says it could be a priority for Paramount+.

Evil is one of Colter's biggest projects after Luke Cage was sent to the chopping block by Netflix.

“I got to say, I rarely think about it in the sense of what could be or will be, I know fans are eager to see something with the character,” Colter said on the initial press tour for Evil Season One. “I know I established him and it was an honor to do that, but I don’t know what the future holds, I’m just in my mode of doing Evil right now and a few films on hiatus. If something happens, I’d love to have a conversation with them, but for now I’m not holding my breath, I’m happy either way, it was a good run.”

Colter's tone then was much colder than when ComicBook.com spoke with him in the earliest moments of 2019.

"If I talk about it then, honestly, what'll happen is if it gets a third season, they'll be like, 'You just ruined everything we were gonna write about,'" Colter previously said. "If you're gonna keep up hope, then I have to keep the secrets. Ask me again in three years."

"I have no clue because honestly it's one of those things that didn't happen for any other reason than the powers that be deciding that they wanted to take it back into another platform," the actor said in a separate interview with IndieWire. "You know, whether it comes back or not, I don't know. I'll be around but until now, I'll be working on some other cool things like this."