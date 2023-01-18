Fall of the House of Usher Star Says Series Is Like "Candy" for Mike Flanagan Fans (Exclusive)

Actor Zach Gilford's first collaboration with filmmaker Mike Flanagan came in the Netflix series Midnight Mass, but as is the case with many of Flanagan's collaborators, he returned for a role in The Midnight Club and will also star in the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher. Another frequent Flanagan collaborator Rahul Kohli teased that the new series is like Flanagan "shredding on a f-cking electric guitar," with Gilford echoing that sentiment and adding that the project will be like "candy" for longtime Flanagan enthusiasts. Gilford can currently be seen in There's Something Wrong with the Children, which is out now On Demand and on Digital HD.

"This one, it's like candy. I think Rahul's analogy or metaphor or whatever is perfect," Gilford shared with ComicBook.com of the new series. "I always say Midnight Mass was a seven-hour movie and it wasn't a miniseries, where each episode has something. It's like, no, it's just seven hours that they broke into seven segments. This one, it starts fast and loud. It's just like, each episode, it just ramps up and ramps up and ramps up. I remember reading the scripts, I was like, 'What the f-ck? It's going to be fun.'"

He continued, "Obviously, I'm fortunate to work with Mike and to have worked with him so many times. But also, in the sense of, each project's been so different, which just gives you even more respect for him as a filmmaker and a collaborator. He's so prepared and comes in, everything's shot-listed, but he's also so down to completely change it if you have an idea that wasn't something he thought of. He's like, 'Cool, great. That makes it better. Let's do it.'"

The Fall of the House of Usher "recounts the terrible events that befall the last remaining members of the once-illustrious Usher clan before it is -- quite literally -- rent asunder. With amazing economy, Edgar Allan Poe plunges the reader into a state of deliciously agonizing suspense. It's a must-read for fans of the golden era of horror writing."

There's Something Wrong with the Children is described, "When Margaret (Alisha Wainwright) and Ben (Gilford) take a weekend trip with longtime friends Ellie (Amanda Crew) and Thomas (Carlos Santos) and their two young children, Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight."

Stay tuned for updates on The Fall of the House of Usher. There's Something Wrong with the Children is out now On Demand and on Digital HD.

