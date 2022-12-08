The Fall of the House of Usher Creator Hypes Final Netflix Series as "Grand Curtain Call"

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been delivering Netflix subscribers compelling stories for years, and while the recent announcement that he had struck a new partnership with Amazon Studios did cause some excitement, it also means that his time with Netflix is coming to an end. His final project at the streamer will be the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, with the filmmaker recently recalling how, even if it's his final project with Netflix, it looks to be a fitting sendoff to the partnership. The Fall of the House of Usher series doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.

"In a lot of ways, I feel like it's the perfect bow for that Netflix era of Intrepid to pull so many cast members and elements and themes from all of the shows that we did there," Flanagan explained to Deadline. "It really is kind of a grand curtain call for the Netflix type of work that we did. I can tell you it's my wife's favorite of all of the shows, and she is always right. I'm still too close to it to say that I love the show; I'm so excited about it. And, for the tumultuous periods and events during production that you're talking about, Bruce Greenwood really obliterated any memories of that for us and delivered this incredible performance on a show that we're really thrilled with. So I have very high hopes for when it finally sees the light of day."

The tumultuous periods Flanagan references are in regards to Frank Langella initially being cast in the project, only for allegations of sexual harassment to emerge, resulting in an investigation that saw him released from the project and Greenwood taking over the role.

The first partnership between Flanagan and Netflix came when the streamer secured distribution rights to his horror film Hush in 2016, then resulting in the streamer producing his Stephen King adaptation Gerald's Game in 2017. Flanagan then went on to deliver the TV series The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and this year's The Midnight Club. With each of these projects earning positive reviews from both fans and critics, fans surely have mixed feelings about this partnership coming to an end and another deal kicking off at Amazon Studios.

Stay tuned for details on The Fall of the House of Usher.

Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!