Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Trailer Officially Released By Netflix

Following Fear Street Part 1: 1994's debut on Friday, Netflix has released the trailer for Fear Street Part 2: 1978, the second part of the trilogy based on R.L. Stine's Fear Street series of teen horror novels. In this middle chapter, "School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Leigh Janiak directed the film and co-wrote Zak Olkewikz, based on an original story they conceived with Phil Graziadei. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 stars Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, and Gillian Jacobs. You can see the trailer below.

Netflix is releasing the trilogy weekly through the first three weeks of July. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 received mostly positive reviews from critics, including ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanagh, who gave the film a 4-out-of-5 rating in his review.

The synopsis for the Fear Street trilogy states, "In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making." Netflix previously released a trailer for the entire trilogy.

Speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of the trilogy's release, Janiak explained the importance of going for the R-rated aesthetic with the movies. "For me, they were always R-rated. That was always part of my vision of what the movies should be," Janiak said. "I think it's important that slasher movies are very violent and very crazy with blood and gore and all of that. Also, just thematically, for me, I wanted the experience of the movies to be really fun and scary, but I also wanted the moments of violence to be real and disturbing and remind the audience that there's a real evil happening in Shadyside.

"It was always part of it, even though the books are a little more PG-13, I thought it was important to push us over into R. There were certainly conversations that happened, where people questioned and wondered, 'If we had a PG-13, would our audience be bigger?' Ultimately, everyone creatively understood that this is what makes sense and I feel really lucky that it was never a battle or anything, it was just a conversation that we would have."

What do you think of the trailer for Fear Street Part 2: 1978? Let us know in the comments. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 will debut on Netflix on July 9th.