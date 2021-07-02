Fear Street Part 1: 1994 Trailer Released By Netflix

✖

Netflix has released the official trailer for the first part of its Fear Street horror trilogy, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 based on R.L. Stine's teen horror series from the 1990s (which relaunched in 2014). In this installment of the trilogy, "A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside." The slasher movie is directed by Leigh Janiak, from a script she co-wrote with Phil Graziadei, based on an original story they co-wrote with Kyle Killen. You can see the trailer below.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, and Fred Hechinger. Netflix will release a new installment of the trilogy weekly through the first three weeks of July.

The synopsis for the Fear Street trilogy states, "In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making." Netflix previously released a trailer for the entire trilogy.

“As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies," Janiak said of the trilogy in a previously released statement. "For 1994, Scream stood above all rest -- it's peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666...I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick's The New World."

Stine confirmed that the trilogy would embrace an R-rated aesthetic. "Fear Street fans are in for a treat--and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R," he said in a statement. "That means a lot more thrills-- and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"

What do you think of the trailer for Fear Street Part 1: 1994? Let us know in the comments. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 will debut on Netflix on July 2nd.