Fear Street Trilogy Full Trailer Released by Netflix

After what feels like years of secrecy surrounding the project, Netflix has finally unleashed a full trailer for its upcoming trilogy of Fear Street films, all of which were directed by Leigh Janiak and were inspired by the young-adult novel series by R.L. Stine. Making the project even more ambitious is that all three installments were filmed in an extended production, with July seeing each installment debuting a week apart from one another. Fear Street Part 1: 1994 debuts on July 2nd, Fear Street Part 2: 1978 debuts on July 9th, and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 debuts on July 16th.

Netflix describes the three films as follows:

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounters the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.



“As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies," Janiak shared in a statement. "For 1994, Scream stood above all rest -- it's peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666...I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick's The New World."

Stine himself added, "The thing that ties Fear Street to people all over the world is that we all have the same fears. It doesn't matter what country you're in, everyone is afraid of the dark, or afraid somebody's lurking in the closet, or afraid of being in some strange new place they've never been before. We all have the same fears.”

