Final Destination Creator Reveals One Regret He's Had With Franchise

The core concept of the Final Destination franchise since its inception in 2000 is that, while some people are able to avoid death when they have a premonition of their demise, they meet their fate eventually, often through extravagant and unexpected methods. Creator of the franchise Jeffrey Reddick recently reflected on how one of his frustrations with the series overall is that all of the characters end up dying and how, while he isn't involved in the next chapter of the series, he hopes this is something that the next installment can correct. Final Destination 6 doesn't currently have a release date.

"I don't like the idea that everybody dies at the end of [the films]. It's too cynical. It becomes a point of, 'Why are we watching this if everybody's going to die in the end?' So I kept pushing to bring some survivors back. Because I want the idea to be that you can't cheat death -- death is inevitable for all of us -- but you can prolong your life," Reddick shared with the Los Angeles Times. "And I saw that through my mother. She lived to be 97 and had cancer tumor surgery at 87, and they said, 'She's not going to survive the surgery.' Ten years after all the doctors said she wouldn't be with us, she was still with us, and very sound of mind. So I've seen how strong we can be, how strong people can be. We just often don't see it."

While Reddick might be hoping that the upcoming film breaks some new ground, that's not to say he's especially disappointed in the series overall, as he expressed his support for the decisions made by the filmmaking teams. Despite having created the franchise, the first installment is the only entry he wrote the screenplay for, though was involved in developing the story for the first sequel.

"It would be interesting to go back to it. The funny thing is, they haven't asked me," the filmmaker admitted. "I don't hold any ill feelings because I do love how they've turned out. Especially the fifth one, I thought, was brilliant. The screenwriters of the new one [Scream writers Gary Busick and Lori Evans Taylor] called me. They wanted to know what was important to me. It was very nice of them. I respect their work a lot. Jon Watts came up with the story. And we've got the directors of Freaks [Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein] directing. So it's a superstar team on the new one."

Stay tuned for updates on the Final Destination franchise.

What do you think of the filmmaker's remarks? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!