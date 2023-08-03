Final Destination 6 Gets Major Update From Series Creator

The ongoing writers' strike means that development on any number of major productions has been halted, which includes the long-awaited Final Destination 6. Filmmakers Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein have been tapped to direct the film while Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick are on board to write the script, with franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick recently offering an update on the project, stating that once the writers' and actors' strikes are resolved, the project should be ready to go almost imminently. Given the number of other projects that have been announced for movie and TV that likely haven't had any substantial development since announcement, this should come as a relief to Final Destination fans.

"There is a sixth one that's planned the minute, again, the AMPTP comes back to the table, that movie is ready to go. It's just nice as a genre fan to have something created that has become a part of the public zeitgeist. Again, I couldn't have asked for more," Reddick revealed to Collider. "We're gonna get a winner, and also I spoke to Guy Busick, he did the Scream reboot, and [Lori] is his writing partner, and they were so gracious because they actually -- I'm friends with Craig Perry to this day. We're really tight. [He] produced it, and he's like, 'They called me.' They wanted to talk to me about the first film and the second film, about what my thoughts were on what makes a Final Destination film -- kind of the key elements that are crucial to me."

He continued, "It's just really nice because you don't get that a lot. I'm friends with Eric Bress, who wrote part two. You become friends a lot of times with people just crossing paths, and Eric [Heisserer] who wrote part five is amazing. But it's nice when the filmmakers actually call you and are like, 'We wanna make sure that we get the essence of what's important to you and what you think makes these Final Destinations, what you found connects with the fans.' So, they have gone into the story with the best heart."

The first film debuted in 2000, showcasing what happened when a teen had a horrible vision of a deadly tragedy, which he and his friends avoided by exiting their aircraft. With the plane then going on to explode, the friends were then being hunted down by the specter of death, with a variety of outlandish scenarios resulting in their deaths. The most recent film in the franchise was Final Destination 5 in 2011.

Reddick kept a tight lid on the potential story for the new film, but expressed his enthusiasm that the franchise still has passionate fans.

"And then Jon Watts who was behind the new Spider-Man movies came up with a story. I mean, I was just like, 'This is the f-cking A-team!'" the filmmaker recalled. "Craig will tell me stuff, and I can't repeat it obviously because I'm very good at that because I know I don't wanna spoil anything, but every time that I've heard anything that they're doing, or any scene that they're doing or planning, it just makes me smile. The fans are gonna be -- it's gonna be well worth the wait."

Stay tuned for details on Final Destination 6.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!