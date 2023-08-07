Final Destination Creator Details Original Plans for First Sequel

Over the course of five films, the Final Destination franchise would often focus on all-new groups of characters, though the earliest entries included some attempts at offering connective narrative tissue. Creator of the franchise Jeffrey Reddick recently recalled that this wasn't always the plan for the series and that, had schedules permitted, Final Destination 2 would have starred both Devon Sawa and Ali Larter from the original film and seen the pair having a child together. Larter did return to reprise her role as Clear, but he hoped that Sawa's Alex would have been the focus of the franchise.

"I wanted to bring both Alex and Clear back. There were some issues with scheduling and stuff with getting Devon Sawa back, and I got annoyed how they just killed him off with a brick, which I thought was a big F you. That's really my only complaint with Final Destination 2," Reddick revealed to Collider. "If I had them both back, I had always planned on killing Clear, but I wanted to keep Alex alive. I had a cool twist at the end where it still was, you know, she has a life that saves her life, but then death gets her once she has the kid and Alex is still kind of the torch-bearer."

He added, "That was my original take, but with the scheduling stuff, we ended up with no Alex. And I'm like, 'Ah, if I'd known we weren't gonna bring Alex back, I would have not have killed Clear,' because I love bringing original people back, but I don't like killing them."

While that first sequel didn't directly focus on Larter's Clear, the surviving protagonists instead reached out to her to ask for assistance, knowing that she had similarly escaped death, at least temporarily. After Clear's death in that film, future sequels were almost entirely disconnected from their predecessors.

In Final Destination 5, however, the protagonists survive a tragedy in the opening scene and some of these figures survive the events of the rest of the film. The finale confirms that these survivors don't escape death forever, as they die in the plane crash that Alex had escaped in the original film, revealing itself to have actually been a prequel to the debut movie.

A Final Destination 6 is currently in the works.

