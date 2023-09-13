Final Destination Icon Reportedly Returning for Next Sequel

Part of what makes the Final Destination series so fascinating is that, rather than regularly focusing on any specific heroes or villains, the recurring threat is that of death itself, which often prevents characters from appearing in multiple entries. One exception, however, is that Tony Todd appeared in multiple entries as the creepy mortician William Bludworth, with Bloody Disgusting reporting that Todd is expected to return for the upcoming Final Destination 6. This would mark his fourth time appearing in the series, after appearing in Final Destination, Final Destination 2, and Final Destination 5. Due to both the writers' and actors' strikes, it's entirely unknown when production could start on Final Destination 6.

Filmmakers Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein have been tapped to direct the film while Lori Evans Taylor and Guy Busick are on board to write the script, which will reportedly focus on a group of first responders. While there have been connections between films, there hasn't been much of an overall narrative throughline that connects each chapter. Bloody Disgusting claims, though, that the new film will explore Bludworth's backstory and shed new light on how the character has found himself connected to the events of the franchise.

Reports of a new entry in the series being developed date back to 2021, but franchise creator Jeffrey Reddick shared last month that the biggest snag is the ongoing strikes, as he remarked that once the strikes are resolved, the film will head into production imminently.

"There is a sixth one that's planned the minute, again, the AMPTP comes back to the table, that movie is ready to go. It's just nice as a genre fan to have something created that has become a part of the public zeitgeist. Again, I couldn't have asked for more," Reddick revealed to Collider in August. "We're gonna get a winner, and also I spoke to Guy Busick, he did the Scream reboot, and [Lori] is his writing partner, and they were so gracious because they actually -- I'm friends with Craig Perry to this day. We're really tight. [He] produced it, and he's like, 'They called me.' They wanted to talk to me about the first film and the second film, about what my thoughts were on what makes a Final Destination film -- kind of the key elements that are crucial to me."

He continued, "It's just really nice because you don't get that a lot. I'm friends with Eric Bress, who wrote part two. You become friends a lot of times with people just crossing paths, and Eric [Heisserer] who wrote part five is amazing. But it's nice when the filmmakers actually call you and are like, 'We wanna make sure that we get the essence of what's important to you and what you think makes these Final Destinations, what you found connects with the fans.' So, they have gone into the story with the best heart."

Stay tuned for updates on Final Destination 6.

