First Halloween Kills Test Screenings Reportedly Happening This Week

The first test screenings for Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis‘s penultimate installment of the long-running horror franchise, are set to take place this week, according to Halloween Daily News. The film, the twelfth Halloween movie since filmmaker John Carpenter’s 1978 original, will once again pit Curtis’s Laurie Strode against the lumbering, silent killing machine that is Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney/Nick Castle). It is a follow-up to 2018’s Halloween, which was a direct sequel to the first and rendered all the others non-canonical. Halloween Kills will be followed by Halloween Ends, the final installment in the current story, and both will likely be scored by Carpenter, who returned to provide the music for 2018’s Halloween.

Per the story at Halloween Daily News, the test screening will take place in Los Angeles tonight. The site further speculates that just because there is a test screening happening does not necessarily mean that the general public is especially close to seeing a trailer for the movie. Given the fact that the 2018 film got its first trailer just a few months before release, and that there is a planned Candyman reboot coming in June, Halloween Daily News thinks (and it seems like a reasonably safe bet) that the first trailer for Halloween Kills will be tied to the release of Candyman, four months before Michael Myers and company storm into theaters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In spite of Curtis’s involvement, Halloween 2018 was a big digression from movies like Halloween: H20, which brought her back 20 years earlier. In both movies, Laurie had a child, but in the new iteration, almost everything else about her is different, including that she has been obsessively preparing for years for Myers to return — something he hasn’t done since his first killing spree in the 70s.

Curtis, Courtney, and Castle will be joined by Halloween 2018 actors Andi Matichak, Judy Greer, and Dylan Arnold, as well as 1978 Halloween veterans Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, Charles Cyphers. New faces will include Anthony Michael Hall (although he will be playing an existing character, having taken on the part of Tommy Doyle from Brian Andrews), Robert Longstreet, and Victoria Paige Watkins.

David Gordon Green, director of the 2018 movie, will helm both Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends from screenplays he co-wrote with Danny McBride. Halloween Kills will also have script ontributions from Scott Teems, while Halloween Ends was co-written with Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier. Halloween Kills will be in theaters on October 16 of this year, while October 15, 2021, will mark the planned end of the series with the theatrical release of Halloween Ends.