First Saw X Trailer Reveals Franchise Easter Eggs Galore

Saw X takes place between the first two Saw movies, featuring plenty of Easter eggs already

The first trailer for Saw X has been released by Lionsgate and the latest chapter in the horror franchise has already dropped some Easter eggs. Ahead of the release of the Saw X trailer, the studio revealed the first synopsis for the sequel, confirming that it will mess with the timeline and its events will be set in-between Saw 1 and Saw 2, following Tobin Bell's John Kramer. This key detail, something that the trailer also makes clear, paves the way for Saw X to include franchise Easter eggs referencing the events of the future movies. Let's break down the Saw X trailer Easter eggs below.

Notably in the trailer, Jigsaw is seen sketching out drawings for "The Rake," one of the main torture traps found in the events of Saw III.

(Photo: Lionsgate)

The Saw Bathroom is back

As the Saw franchise is want to do, the Saw X trailer also confirms that they will return to "the bathroom" as seen in the original Saw. It's unclear what the context of the scene is, but the franchise will seemingly be adding another wrinkle into the mythology of that gross little room.

(Photo: Lionsgate )

The accomplices of Jigsaw return

Shawnee Smith's Amanda Young is confirmed to return for Saw X, and given her haircut, the timeline of being in-between Saw and Saw II is confirmed.

(Photo: Lionsgate)

She may not be the only one however as a line of dialogue in the trailer sure sounds like Costas Mandylor as Detective Hoffman, Jigsaw's other apprentice. There's even a sequence in the trailer where someone's hand appears on a character's mouth, seemingly kidnapping them for Jigsaw, which seems like a very big hand that belongs to another person...almost certainly Hoffman.

(Photo: Lionsgate)

In addition to Bell and Smith reprising their roles for Saw X, confirmed cast members that will appear in the movie include Synnøve Macody Lund (Ragnarok), Steven Brand (The Sandman), Michael Beach (S.W.A.T.), Renata Vaca, Paulette Hernande, Joshua Okamoto, and Octavio Hinojosa. Director Kevin Greutert is also returning to the franchise to direct the movie, having previously directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter in addition to editing six other movies in the franchise.

Lionsgate describes Saw X as follows: "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable," the press release reads. "Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

The upcoming Saw X is scheduled for release on September 29, 2023.