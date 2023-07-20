Saw X: First Look at Jigsaw's Return Released

Saw X is coming back with a franchise legend in tow as the first look at Jigsaw's return has been released. Fans can look forward to Tobin Bell's iconic killer in theaters on September 29, 2023. Lionsgate dropped the first image of Jigsaw as San Diego Comic-Con gets underway. Fans were wondering what shape Saw X would take, but now they have their answer. It seems like the next film will be set in the past, between Saw I and II.. Kevin Greutert, a familiar face for series veterans, will be back to direct this entry after helming Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter. He also edited the first five entries. Check out Jigsaw for yourself down below!

Lionsgate said: "John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable," the press release reads. "Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

Tobin Bell Returns For Saw X

The iconic lead of the Saw movies is back in the saddle for another go-around. Today's news from San Diego Comic-Con basically sent horror social media into a frenzy. That tease from Spiral seems to have cashed out in a huge way.

"We were talking about putting Tobin in up until the last day of filming," Spiral director Darren Lynn Bousman told ComicBook.com last year. "There was a constant struggle with us and I think we all went back and forth on it. It was a hard thing because the minute you put Tobin Bell in the movie, it becomes 'Saw 9.' If you think about Jigsaw or some of these other films, he had like two minutes of screen time and that was it."

"I killed him in Saw III, I killed him 16 years ago, so to keep finding clever ways to bring him back in, I didn't want to do a disservice to this film," he continued. "No one can compete with Tobin Bell, you can't, he is Jigsaw and there's no way to live up to what he brings on-screen, so I didn't want to f-ck with it, I didn't want to do it. It was, I felt, a disservice to this film and previous films to try to do that."

What Can You Expect From the Next Saw?



While the plot of Saw X is largely still a mystery, the characters involved are coming into focus a bit. The studio just teased that the upcoming entry will delight fans with "new twisted, ingenious traps." The status of the story that viewers followed with Spiral: From the Book of Saw is also up for debate as well. Saw X sounds like a return to the primary franchise.

"We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love," Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules wrote in a previous press release. "And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans' favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon."

