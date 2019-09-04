Food Network Unveils Slate of Halloween Programming, Featuring Halloween Wars and Halloween Cake-Off

With Labor Day now behind us, TV networks have set their sights on Halloween and begun developing their slate of seasonal programming, with the Food Network being no exception. While some channels will aim to terrify viewers with their programs, Food Network will focus on the craftier side of the holiday by delivering a number of programs that highlight the creative ways of embracing the spirit of the season. From Halloween Wars to Haunted Gingerbread Showdown to Freakshow Cakes, viewers will be inspired by all manner of seasonal offerings. Learn more about the slate of programming and the schedule below.

“Food Network is the ultimate destination for Halloween-themed content, showcasing the holiday like no one else can with nail-biting competitions and jaw-dropping creations that viewers just can’t get enough of,” Courtney White, President, Food Network and Cooking Channel, shared in a statement. “With Halloween Baking Championship and Halloween Wars both seeing series-high ratings last year, we knew we had to deliver even more tricks and treats this holiday season, upping the ante across both networks.”

Per press release, “Halloween Baking Championship returns on Monday, September 23rd at 9 p.m. ET with more hauntingly delectable treats. Judges Carla Hall, Katie Lee, and Zac Young, join host John Henson to test the skills of eight talented bakers who must show off their skills over six episodes with terrifyingly delicious challenges. From skeleton desserts to monster madness, only one baker can frighten the competition for a chance to win the $25,000 grand prize and to be featured in Food Network Magazine. Fans that can’t get enough of the scary competition, go behind the scenes with the digital companion series, Halloween Baking Championship: Extra Sweet. Spend a day with the judges as they are transformed into otherworldly creatures, and watch the crew build the sets and prep the pantry for the season’s creations.”

“On Monday, September 23rd at 10 p.m. ET, Duff Goldman hosts new series Halloween Cake-Off, as four professional bakers from around the country compete in unconventional baking and design challenges where flavor is only the tip of the icing. In this four-episode stunt, the bakers are tested to find out who is best at making the creepiest and most innovative Halloween cakes that must also transform in mystifying ways. From haunted and cursed cakes to dead and living creations, the competitor who wows judges Duff Goldman, Dan Langan, and Waylynn Lucas with the most over-the-top edible work of art will be crowned winner of Halloween Cake-Off and earn the $10,000 grand prize.

“It’s scary spiders galore as four fan-favorite kid bakers return for a special trick-or-treat episode of Kids Baking Championship: Tricks & Treats on Thursday, September 26th at 9 p.m. ET. Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the young bakers to create the spookiest spider web desserts, but only one junior baker will rise to the top and take home the ultimate baker’s dream prize of baking equipment and supplies.

“Road to Halloween Wars returns on Sunday, September 29th at 8 p.m. ET to give viewers a look at the new batch of talented pumpkin carvers, cake, and sugar artists, competing in the new season of Halloween Wars. See how these ghoulish geniuses hone their craft with dreams of victory on the new season of Halloween Wars, premiering on September 29th at 9 p.m. ET. Host Jonathan Bennett oversees all the thrills and chills as six teams each made up of an expert pumpkin carver, a cake artist and a sugar master battle it out over five episodes to create frighteningly fun Halloween-themed edible displays that are as scary as they are delicious. Their creations are judged by award-winning cake decorator Shinmin Li, horror film special effects master Todd Tucker, and a rotating panel of celebrity guest judges, including Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things), Jackson Rathbone (Twilight saga), Harley Quinn Smith (Tusk), and Elvira: Mistress of the Dark! The last team standing takes home a grand prize of $50,000.

“On the new special, Outrageous Pumpkins, four elite pumpkin carvers come together for a Halloween pumpkin carving competition that defies expectations. Hosted by Casey Webb, through three rounds of challenges these spectacularly talented artists use carving and sculpting tools ranging from toothpicks to saws to execute their amazingly intricate Halloween designs. The carver who impresses the expert panel of judges the most takes home a $10,000 prize. Don’t miss all the spine-tingling creations on Sunday, September 29th at 10 p.m. ET.

“Get ready for a whole lot of gingerbread on the return of Haunted Gingerbread Showdown, premiering Sunday, October 6th at 10 p.m. ET. Host Clinton Kelly welcomes nine of the greatest gingerbread artists in the world to face-off in gingerbread displays so spooky they will cause nightmares. Jamika Pessoa, Gesine Prado, and Jason Smith determine who will advance to the finale to battle it out for $25,000 and a feature in Food Network Magazine.

“Cooking Channel gets into the Halloween fun in Freakshow Cakes, premiering on Friday, October 4th at 11 p.m. ET. In each episode of this one of-a-kind cake showdown co-hosted by Zac Young and Vivian Chan, three of the most sinister cake artists step into a side-show tent to whip up the freakiest cakes imaginable. The baker who showcases the most wildly imaginative and hair-raising cake design wins $10,000 and the title of Freakshow Champion.

