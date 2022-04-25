FROM Series Gets Renewed for Season 2 by EPIX

✖

Recent years have seen EPIX establishing itself as a go-to destination for unsettling stories, with the network recently confirming that its latest thriller series, FROM, has been renewed for a sophomore season. With the series having come from the minds behind projects like Alias, Game of Thrones, and Lost, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that this first season has only scratched the surface of what is in store for the series, with the second season allowing audiences to dive even deeper into the twisted storyline. The second series will start shooting later this year and is expected to premiere in 2023.

Per press release, "Premium network EPIX announced today that the contemporary sci-fi horror series FROM has been renewed for a 10-episode second season. Created by John Griffin (Crater) and produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones) and Jeff Pinkner (Lost, Alias, Fringe), the series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers. Production will commence this summer in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with an expected air date in 2023.

"The series premiere of FROM was EPIX's most viewed original series premiere in the history of the premium network and current performance analytics track that the entire series is on pace to be EPIX's second most-watched original behind Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem, executive produced by and starring Forest Whitaker.

"The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing), Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad (Honor Society)."

"The first season of FROM mystified, enthralled, and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters, and thrilling scares," Michael Wright, president of EPIX, sahred. "We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the FROM community and can't wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in Season 2."

"On behalf of the producers, writers, our insanely talented cast and crew, we are thrilled and grateful to both EPIX and our audience for the opportunity to continue exploring the world of FROM," Jeff Pinkner, executive producer, added.

