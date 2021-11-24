EPIX Releases Trailer for Creepy New Series From

Recent months have seen EPIX investing much more in developing original and compelling programming in addition to offering audiences exciting library titles, with their latest series, From, releasing an all-new trailer that teases the terror of the endeavor. This is only the latest mysterious and frightening adventure from the platform, as they also recently wrapped up their adaptation of Stephen King’s Jerusalem’s Lot, with Chapelwaite having starred Adrien Brody and Emily Hampshire. Additionally, EPIX has partnered with Blumhouse Productions to develop a number of original projects. Check out the trailer for From below before it premieres on EPIX on February 20, 2022.

EPIX has released the first full-length trailer for their contemporary sci-fi horror series, From, premiering on February 20, 2022. Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and executive produced by Showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost), From features a stellar ensemble cast led by Harold Perrineau (Lost). The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

https://youtu.be/11ngcrNjE2A

From is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions, and is produced by Midnight Radio and AGBO. Production wrapped last month in Nova Scotia, Canada. The series will be distributed by Netflix outside of the U.S. Executive producer Jack Bender directed the first four episodes. Alongside Griffin, Bender, and Pinkner as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson will serve as co-executive producer.

In addition to Perrineau, the all-star cast includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot, Shaun Majumder, Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad.

Check out From when it premieres on EPIX on February 20, 2022.

