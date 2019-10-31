Three Exclusive Halloween Funko Pops Launch Tonight

Happy Halloween Funko fans! Hopefully you have some fun things planned for tonight, but you might want to take a quick break between 11:30pm – 12am ET (8:30pm – 9pm PT) because that’s when Hot Topic will launch three exclusive Halloween-themed Pop figures online.

Indeed, The Nightmare Before Christmas Vampire Jack (Metallic) Pop, the Child’s Play 2 Good Guy Chucky Pop, and the Halloween H20 Michael Myers Pop will be available to order right here at some point within the launch window mentioned above. Note that the figures will be trickling out to Hot Topic brick-and-mortar stores starting today. If you miss them, you’ll be able to find the Pop figures on eBay via the following links:

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, Funko’s unannounced Child’s Play 3 (Half-Face) and Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth Chatterer Pop figures started to trickle out, strangely enough, as Walmart exclusives back in September. However, finding them on store shelves hasn’t been an easy task for a lot of fans.

The good news is that you can now grab the Child’s Play 3 damaged Chucky Pop figure online right here for $9.99. The Hellraiser III Chatterer Pop figure is available here for the same price (note that Chatterer wasn’t even in Hellrasier III, so that makes this Pop figure a little more interesting). These figures probably won’t last long, so grab them while you can (if they sell out, you can grab the Chatterer on eBay here and Chucky on eBay here). Shipping is free at Walmart on orders of $35 or more. You can shop Walmart’s entire collection of Funko Pops here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.