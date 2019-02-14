‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Lead Character Breakdowns Reportedly Revealed

Following the announcement earlier this year that a new Ghostbusters film was on the way, fans have been speculating about how the new film would continue the adventures that kicked off in the original 1984 film. A new report from HN Entertainment might shed light on the film’s heroes, potentially confirming the rumor that the new film will focus on teen-aged characters.

The first character breakdown reads, “UNNAMED (LEAD BOY 2) To play 12 years old. Slender, pale, dark hair, piercing blue eyes, aquiline features, high cheekbones, withdrawn. He’s prodigious — bright, witty, stubborn, and remains playful in spite of hardship. He is also a brilliantly quick thinker under pressure, is at ease with technology, and has a high facility for problem-solving.”

Another reported character is described, “UNNAMED (LEAD GIRL 2): To play 13 years old. Fun-loving, a bit of an airhead. Always curious, haunted, charmed, dazed.”

The film will be directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, director of the first two films. Once fans learned that a new film was being made and was set in the original universe, as opposed to the 2016 reboot from director Paul Feig, questions arose regarding whether or not the original cast would be involved in this new chapter. Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd have yet to tease their involvement, though Ernie Hudson previously revealed that he’s at least spoken with the director since the announcement.

“I reached out to Jason,” Hudson shared with SlashFilm. “I’ve talked to Jason. I’ve also had a conversation with Ivan [Reitman] just to congratulate him. They confirmed that the movie is definitely being made, because you know there’s always been rumors with Ghostbusters the last 30 years. What that’ll look like, they did not share.”

The actor has also previously spoken about how, while he’s interested in revisiting his character, he would also like to see the original characters officially pass their legacy down to new heroes.

“I think the Ghostbusters fans have been wanting [a ‘passing of the torch’] dynamic to happen, so I know whatever happens is going to be in that tradition,” Hudson shared with The Johnny Dare Morning Show. “I’m excited about that. I’d be more excited if they called me and offered me a job, but no matter what happens the fact that they’re doing it is really cool.”

Stay tuned for details on the upcoming Ghostbusters sequel, which is slated to land in theaters on July 10, 2020.

