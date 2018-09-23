There Is Actually a “Ghosted” Halloween Costume

Party City is selling a “Ghosted” Halloween costume. The costume will turn you into the physical manifestation of the modern dating concept of “ghosting.”

The costume, marketed only towards women, is white with unacknowledged text messages all over it.

Take a look:

Here’s the description of the costume from Party City:

“If someone’s blowing up your phone, ghost them in a Ghosted Costume for women! The costume is a hooded white dress designed to look like a ghost with a series of unanswered texts on the front. The texts include “???,” “R U OK!?,” and more. Eager texters will know not to bother you in this Ghosted Costume!”

Ghosting is the act of one person disappearing from a relationship without warning or explanation, becoming like a ghost. Here’s a definition from Urban Dictionary:

“The act of suddenly ceasing all communication with someone the subject is dating, but no longer wishes to date. This is done in hopes that the ghostee will just “get the hint” and leave the subject alone, as opposed to the subject simply telling them he/she is no longer interested. Ghosting is not specific to a certain gender and is closely related to the subject’s maturity and communication skills. Many attempt to justify ghosting as a way to cease dating the ghostee without hurting their feelings, but it in fact proves the subject is thinking more of themselves, as ghosting often creates more confusion for the ghostee than if the subject kindly stated how he/she feels.”

The reactions to the costume online have been mixed. Some have gleefully identified with the costume. Other have rolled their eyes at the very idea. Others have taken exception to the fact that there is no men’s version of the costume available. They have taken the implication to be that men are not capable of ghosting behavior.

This isn’t the first costume to receive a significant reaction this Halloween season. The costume company Yandy had to pull a “sexy” costume inspired by the Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale after it received backlash online. The reaction to the Sexy Handmaid’s costume led to a wider outcry against the company’s depiction of non-white cultures in their costumes. The company line of “sexy” Native American costumes, which many have criticized for relying on stereotypes, became a flashpoint.

What do you think of Party City’s Ghosted costume? Let us know what you think in the comments section.