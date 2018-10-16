Two Terrifying New ‘Halloween’ Movie Clips Released

One of the most terrifying horror franchises in history is coming back to the big screen this weekend, as the long-awaited Halloween sequel is preparing to make its theatrical debut. Ahead of the film’s release, Universal and Blumhouse have released two brand new clips that certainly bring the scares.

You can check out both clips in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first of the two clips highlights one of the frightening scenes shown in many of the Halloween trailers. As a reporter sits in a bathroom stall, Michael Myers approaches and drops a handful of human teeth over the door to scare her. The tactic works and the report screams, trying to crawl under the stall dividers to get away from Michael, but she fails to do so. The clip ends with Michael grabbing her leg and pulling her back towards him.

Clip number two is shorter and much less exciting than the first, featuring a conversation between Laurie Strode and her granddaughter. Of course, Laurie has been obsessing over Michael’s escape for years, and her family hasn’t been taking too kindly to the issue.

While the second clip may not have as much action as the first, it does feature the performance of Jamie Lee Curtis, reprising her role as Laurie Strode.

Even though she’s long been regarded as one of the most iconic scream queens in horror movie history, Curtis isn’t exactly a fan of the scares.

“I’m not a big review reader, though people have been calling me and saying, ‘Whoa.’ But then they sent me one that I did see and it was six words, and it says, ‘You will freak the f-ck out,’” Curtis recalled. “And it was from David Fear, Rolling Stone magazine, and I actually wrote the marketing team for Halloween and said, ‘Ya know what guys? I think we’re done.’ Because that’s as good as you’re gonna get. That’s as good for me as [Alien‘s tagline], ‘In space, no one can hear you scream.’ You put that up on a billboard, ‘You will freak the f-ck out,’ and you go, ‘Okay, I’ll go.’ It’s a powerful enticement to get you to come into the movies.”

What do you think of the new Halloween clips? Are you excited to see the movie? Let us know in the comments!

Halloween is set to hit theaters on October 19th.