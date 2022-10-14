Halloween Ends TV Spot Recreates Famous Michael Myers Kill

One of the more disturbing scenes in the original Halloween saw Michael Myers kill a man by stabbing him so hard that he pinned his body to a wall, resulting in Myers observing his kill by tilting his head in a curious and chilling way, with a new Halloween Ends TV spot honoring that iconic moment, as discovered by Bloody Disgusting. This isn't the first time director David Gordon Green has made direct reference to small moments from the original Halloween with this also not even being the first time he honored that original kill, but this moment in the international TV spot is sure to build excitement about all the ways in which Halloween Ends will honor its predecessors. Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.

The 2018 Halloween featured a similar death in which a character was pinned to a wall by a knife, but that victim's demise wasn't displayed, instead showcasing the fatal effects of the wound. Additionally, that Halloween featured a moment in which Michael Myers titled his head in a curious fashion, while this new TV spot seems to blend the two moments into one more overt homage to the 1978 film.

In the original film, most of the performance of the masked Michael Myers came from Nick Castle, a friend of director John Carpenter who merely wanted to get an up-close look at the moviemaking process. Castle returned to the series for the first time in 40 years for the 2018 film, not only for a brief cameo in which he sported the familiar mask, but also provided the villain with his breathing sounds. Castle also provided the sound of Myers' breathing in Halloween Kills, though his masked cameo ended up being cut from the theatrical release. James Jude Courtney has taken on the mantle of Michael Myers for the Green-directed films.

Universal Pictures describes the film, "After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive. Icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror's first 'final girl' and the role that launched Curtis' career. Curtis has portrayed Laurie for more than four decades now, one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. When the franchise relaunched in 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise's highest-grossing chapter and set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film starring a woman.

"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

