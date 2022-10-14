Halloween Ends: Best Look Yet at Michael Myers' Mask Revealed

Michael Myers has one of the most iconic masks in horror movie history, with Trick or Treat Studios' Halloween Ends mask offering the most detailed look at the disguise in the new film we've seen yet. With this being a mask sold to fans, it's not the actual screen-used mask, but given how authentically Trick or Treat Studios has recreated masks from other entries in the series, these new images offer a good glimpse at the decay the mask has undergone since what we saw in Halloween Kills. Halloween Ends will be hitting theaters and Peacock on October 14th.

As any Halloween fan can tell you, Michael Myers' mask has gone through a strange journey over the decades. The mask in the original film was a repurposed and modified William Shatner Star Trek mask, which was also used in 1981's Halloween II. That prop then disappeared for years, with subsequent sequels having the recreate the look of the disguise from scratch, to mixed reactions from fans.

With 2018's Halloween, rather than attempting to replicate the stark-white appearance of the original mask, it showcased what 40 years of deterioration and decay would do to an actual mask. The look was modeled after what the original mask, which had since been rediscovered, looked like 40 years after its initial use.

By the end of 2018's Halloween, Michael Myers suffered a wound to the jaw, which tore the mask, before he was trapped in a blazing inferno. With Halloween Kills picking up right where the previous film ended, the mask had been burned and melted, making for a frightening visage.

Rather than picking up from the final moments of Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends is confirmed to be jumping forward in time by roughly four years, with the community of Haddonfield, Illinois attempting to recover from the devastating chaos Michael Myers caused. The villain's whereabouts have been unknown, as his mask has decayed even further and seemingly grown mold from wherever Myers has been keeping it.

Universal Pictures describes the film, "After 45 years, the most acclaimed, revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation unlike any captured on-screen before. Only one of them will survive. Icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror's first 'final girl' and the role that launched Curtis' career. Curtis has portrayed Laurie for more than four decades now, one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. When the franchise relaunched in 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise's highest-grossing chapter and set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film starring a woman.

"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all."

