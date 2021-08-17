Halloween Horror Nights Brings Back The Purge and Halloween 4 to Hollywood

In just a few weeks, Universal Studios Hollywood will be ringing in the Halloween season with the launch of its Halloween Horror Nights event, which won't just be debuting all-new mazes for fans, but will also be bringing back beloved experiences. The park confirmed today that its "Terror Tram," which celebrates "The Ultimate Purge," will be returning this year, as will a maze honoring Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. Other mazes will pay respects to The Bride of Frankenstein, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and The Walking Dead. Check out the lineup of mazes and attractions below and head to the official Halloween Horror Nights site to secure tickets for the event, which runs select nights from September 9th through October 31st.

Per press release, "New ticket options, including the R.I.P. Tour, Ultimate Fear, and Frequent Fear passes, provide a one-of-a-kind experience to this year’s most extreme and intensely immersive Halloween event as fans will be terrorized and entertained by new mazes, Terror Tram, scare zones, theme park attractions, and a hip hop show.

"Based on the successful Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions’ film franchise, 'Terror Tram: The Ultimate Purge' takes guests on a nightmarish journey into the world of The Purge as they try to survive the night along the world-famous Universal backlot. The annual tradition of The Purge is a one-night event when all crime is legal; however, as the latest film, The Forever Purge, depicts, members of an underground movement believe that The Purge should be every day – and plan to overtake America through a relentless campaign of mayhem and massacre.

"Guests will be stalked at every turn in the Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers maze, based on the classic slasher from Trancas International Films. With his haunting white mask and signature steel knife, the relentless Myers is ready to resume his killing spree and terrorize the people of Haddonfield as he hunts for his niece Jamie to finally seek his revenge.

"Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood brings together the sickest minds in horror to immerse guests in a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of terror inspired by TV and film’s most compelling horror properties."

This year’s disturbing line-up also includes:

The Haunting of Hill House, based on Netflix’s critically-acclaimed supernatural thriller.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a chilling maze featuring a demented Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw.

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, inspired by Universal Pictures’ cinematic monsters with an all-original story about one of the studio’s most infamous creatures. GRAMMY Award-winning musician, SLASH collaborates with Universal Studios Hollywood to compose an original score for the maze and scare zone.

The Exorcist maze will possess guests as they live the tormented aberrations experienced by Regan and her determined mother.

The Curse of Pandora’s Box is an original concept maze inspired by the most fearsome creatures in Greek mythology.

The Walking Dead, a fully immersive journey inspired by AMC’s popular television series.

Award-winning hip hop dance crew Jabbawockeez is back with nightly performances of its high-energy show featuring their gravity-defying dance moves, elevated by special effects and pulse-pounding music.

"All-new scare zones designed to taunt, terrorize and torment guests as they navigate the darkness from one frightening maze to another will come to life throughout the theme park with these chilling experiences:

Universal Monsters: Silver Scream Queenz, adjacent to the Bride of Frankenstein Lives maze, is the first all-female scare zone featuring The Bride of Frankenstein, Anck-Su-Namun The Mummy, Dracula’s Daughter, and She-Wolf of London.

Chainsaw Rangers is a diabolical gang of chainsaw-wielding maniacs who strike upon those entering Halloween Horror Nights.

New York Street becomes “Demon City” where bloodthirsty demonic-looking clubgoers prowl the night looking for their next victims.

In addition to the Halloween Horror Nights mazes, guests can also enjoy select theme park attractions that will be open during the run of event, including Jurassic World—The Ride, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Flight of the Hippogriff, Revenge of The Mummy—The Ride, Transformers: The Ride—3D, and The Simpsons Ride.

