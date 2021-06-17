Universal Studios Teases Jack the Clown's Return to Halloween Horror Nights

Last year was slated to be a big year for Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, as it was the event's 30th anniversary, only for the coronavirus pandemic to cause their ambitious plans to be pared down severely, though the amusement park aims to make up for lost time with this year's festivities, confirming that it would be bringing back their Jack the Clown character this year to honor the anniversary. The original figure has been appearing at the annual event since 2000, always portrayed by performer James Keaton. You can head to the official Halloween Horror Nights website before festivities kick off on September 3rd, running through October 31st.

Per press release, “Now in its 30th terrifying year, Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is The World’s Premier Halloween Event, bringing together the stories and visions of the world’s most notorious creators of horror. From cinematic greats and crazed current cult favorites to the park’s original abominations—every year, the legend grows and the experience reaches beyond your wildest nightmares.

“As the sun sets on days filled with thrills in all of Universal’s theme parks, the night awakens with a frightening chill at Universal Studios Florida. Just as in horror films where the first to wander off meets a terrible fate, you’ll want to bring a friend with you to share the screams and watch your back as you make your way through the horror. You definitely need someone to cling to, someone to hide behind, somebody to panic with as you enter mind-ripping haunted houses inspired by the biggest names in horror. Face nightmarish creatures on streets twisted into sinister scare zones. Lose yourselves in outrageous live entertainment filled with diabolical surprises. Then escape to some of Universal Studios Florida’s most exhilarating attractions.

“This year’s event marks the return of Jack the Clown as well, spreading chaos and lunging from the shadows where you least expect. Nobody living or dead is responsible for more laughter, screams, and maniacal madness over the past 30 years than Jack. So heed this warning if you plan to dare the terrors of Halloween Horror Nights: never go alone.”

Universal Studios has also announced that this year will see the debut of an all-new Beetlejuice maze, with more attractions set to be announced in the coming months.

