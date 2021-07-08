Haunting of Hill House Getting Maze at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights

The debut of Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House took the horror world by storm back in 2018, with fans of the series now getting a chance to experience the unsettling adventure courtesy of Universal Studios, with the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights in both Orlando and Hollywood delivering fans a maze honored after the series. Given that the series featured dozens of creepy figures hiding in every corner of each scene, the new maze will surely delight and horrify anyone brave enough to enter. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off in Orlando on September 3rd and in Hollywood on September 9th.

Upon its release, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House became a worldwide phenomenon of unsettling proportions that elevated the horror television genre. Created, directed, and executive-produced by horror mastermind Mike Flanagan (Hush, Oculus, Gerald’s Game) and executive produced by Trevor Macy via their Intrepid Pictures, the chilling horror story follows members of the Crain family who are haunted by long-dormant fears stemming from their time living in the menacing Hill House as children and then forced to face the ghosts of its grisly past.

Reincarnated as Halloween Horror Nights mazes, the imposing and mysterious Hill House eerily comes to life beckoning guests to embark on the dark journey experienced by the Crain family.

(Photo: Universal Studios)

Iconic scenes from the Netflix series will be featured throughout the maze, including the omni-powerful Red Room – the heart of Hill House – and the infamous Hall of Statues, where deceptive powers overtake everyone who enters. Apparitions will appear around every corner, from William Hill – The Tall Man, whose towering stature overwhelms everyone he encounters; to The Ghost in the Basement, who feverishly crawls throughout the bowels of the House in search of his next victim; to The Bent-Neck Lady, whose disturbing scream and ghastly appearance invoke a constant state of unnerving dread.

The Haunting of Hill House mazes will test even the bravest guests as they attempt to escape the entanglement of the estate’s eternal stranglehold or succumb to the powerful forces of Hill House – leaving them to wander the endless halls forever…alone.

“I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long,” Flanagan, Creator, Director, and Executive Producer of The Haunting of Hill House, shared in a statement. “Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween. This is – without a doubt – one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to us at Intrepid. We are so excited to visit the Red Room again – we hope to see you all there!”

“It’s a nightmare come true to bring Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House to life for our guests this year at Halloween Horror Nights,” Charles Gray, Senior Show Director for Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort, added. “The show brought true horror to the masses, similar to what we’ve provided our guests at this event for nearly 30 years – Hill House is a perfect fit for Halloween Horror Nights as it enters a new decade of fear.”

“Mike Flanagan has elevated the horror genre with his supernatural thriller, The Haunting of Hill House,” John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, pointed out. “We continuously challenge ourselves to raise the bar with each maze we create, and we look forward to creating a unique experience for our guests that combines both the psychological and visceral twists from the series. The goal is to make our guests feel as if they are walking in the footsteps of the Crain family, re-living all the horrors that they experienced.”

The Halloween Horror Nights events begin on Friday, September 3rd in Orlando and Thursday, September 9th in Hollywood – and both events run select nights through Sunday, October 31st. Select tickets and vacation packages are now on sale for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort; tickets for the event at Universal Studios Hollywood will be available soon. Due to popular demand, event nights are expected to sell out. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

