While we might still be in the throes of summer, Universal Studios in both Orlando and Hollywood are already in the unsettling mindset of Halloween in preparation for their annual Halloween Horror Nights events, with the parks confirming that this year's festivities will feature mazes honoring both The Bride of Frankenstein and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. These are only the latest additions to the event, with Universal Studios having previously announced that Beetlejuice and The Haunting of Hill House would also be getting attractions at this year's event. You can check out teases of the new attractions in the videos above and below. Halloween Horror Nights kicks off in Orlando on September 3rd and in Hollywood on September 9th.

Universal Studios describes the mazes as follows:

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives

At its core, Halloween Horror Nights is an extension of the horror film legacy originated by Universal Pictures, and the event continues to honor its blockbuster history with a haunted maze highlighting one of the studio’s most sinister creatures – The Bride of Frankenstein. Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives picks up where the 1935 classic film The Bride of Frankenstein left off, thrusting guests into chaos as the Bride becomes an unstoppable scientist and begins her mission to revive Frankenstein’s Monster. Her unwavering quest to find eternal life will come at a cost, and guests will soon find themselves entwined in a frenzied battle in their daring attempt to escape.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Inspired by the 1974 iconic slasher film The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, the Halloween Horror Nights mazes will depict a harrowing and intense experience as guests try to outrun the maniacal Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw. Guests will embark on a killer journey through a series of familiar scenes from the film and eventually fall victim to a family of cannibals. From a dilapidated gas station to an eerie, old farmhouse, they will witness unimaginable horrors around every corner, soon discovering that nowhere is safe from the demented Leatherface.

Plus, guests at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights will face another pop culture and horror legend as they brave this year’s event. The destination previously revealed the first haunted house of the season featuring the "ghost with the most,’ Beetlejuice, based on Warner Bros. Pictures and Tim Burton’s Academy Award-winning horror-fantasy film.

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off in Orlando on September 3rd and in Hollywood on September 9th. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

