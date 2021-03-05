Halloween Horror Nights Returning This Fall With Beetlejuice Maze

Fans were disappointed when Universal Studios had to cancel their planned festivities for their annual Halloween Horror Nights in both Orlando and Hollywood last year, with the amusement park teasing today that Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando aims to return this fall, which is set to include an all-new Beetlejuice maze. Understandably, the nature of the event and reliance on getting up close and personal with performers made it almost impossible to safely offer guests thrilling experiences due to the coronavirus pandemic, but with vaccinations now being distributed across the country, Halloween Horror Nights could deliver guests all of its offerings. You can head to the official Halloween Horror Nights website before festivities kick off on September 3rd, running through October 31st.

The new Beetlejuice maze is described, "Say it once. Say it twice. Say it three times. It’s time to turn up the juice and see what shakes loose as the original film comes to life, more twisted and terrifying than ever. Beetlejuice will haunt, taunt and send you screaming out of the haunted house.

He’ll torment you as you wander checkerboard hallways and abandon you to your fate in the Lost Souls Room.

He’ll menace you through the model graveyard and join in the fun of Dante’s Inferno.

Be a part of the infamous dinner party scene and witness Beetlejuice’s chaotic wedding. It’s showtime!"

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate Halloween event, bringing the most terrifying names in horror and pop culture to life in disturbingly real experiences. Guests who visit Halloween Horror Nights at Universal’s parks worldwide become victims inside their own horror film, where multiple movie-quality haunted houses based on iconic horror movies, television shows, and original stories come to life. With highly themed scare zones located throughout the event designed to complement the haunted houses, fear bleeds into the streets and fills the parks with hordes of menacing “scareactors” that lunge from every darkened corner to prey upon Halloween Horror Nights guests.

Adding even more disappointment to the cancellation of last year's event and all of its planned mazes, 2020 marked the 30th anniversary of the event, adding even more excitement to the festivities.

Stay tuned for details on Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios, which runs select nights from September 3rd through October 31st.

