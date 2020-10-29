Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights Video Goes Behind the Scenes of Building Mazes

Universal Studios fans were disappointed when they learned that this year's plans for Halloween Horror Nights had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic, though this means we're only that much more excited for whatever the theme parks pull off next year. One of the joys of the event is how, whether it is honoring iconic horror properties or crafting their own unique content, the production value of Halloween Horror Nights has no rival, with Universal Studios releasing the above behind-the-scenes featurette which shows off how the Puppet Theater: Captive Audience original maze came to life, with the help of The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero.

Per press release, "Award-winning Executive Producer Greg Nicotero gets a first look at the spectacular creativity that goes into Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in an all-new video featuring a haunted house planned for next year’s event, Puppet Theater: Captive Audience. A longtime fan of Halloween Horror Nights, Nicotero joins Mike Aiello, Universal Orlando’s Senior Director of Creative Development, and Charles Gray, Senior Show Director – a team he’s previously collaborated with on creating past Halloween Horror Nights experiences – on a behind-the-scenes tour where the trio discusses what it takes to bring the horrifying immersion of the world’s premier Halloween event to life, from special effects to the art of scaring and more."

"Based on a terrifying original story created exclusively by the twisted minds of Universal Orlando’s Entertainment team, Puppet Theater: Captive Audience will bring the demented side of puppetry and theater into the spotlight."

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate Halloween event, bringing the most terrifying names in horror and pop culture to life in disturbingly real experiences. Guests who visit Halloween Horror Nights at Universal’s parks worldwide become victims inside their own horror film, where multiple movie-quality haunted houses based on iconic horror movies, television shows, and original stories come to life. With highly themed scare zones located throughout the event designed to complement the haunted houses, fear bleeds into the streets and fills the parks with hordes of menacing “scareactors” that lunge from every darkened corner to prey upon Halloween Horror Nights guests.

Despite how disappointed fans were to learn that they wouldn't get to attend Halloween Horror Nights this year, Universal Studios Orlando did still offer a maze honoring The Bride of Frankenstein and an original "Revenge of the Tooth Fairy" maze, both of which operate while adhering to health and safety protocols to ensure the wellbeing of guests.

Stay tuned for details on next year's Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios.

