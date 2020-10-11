Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights Offers Creepy Zoom Backgrounds

✖

One of the many things that were canceled this year due to the pandemic was Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. Last month, the Orlando location did open two haunted houses as a tribute to the larger event. "Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives" and "Revenge of the Tooth Fairy" were still available to provide some scares. In addition to the two houses, Universal Studios Orlando also has its Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store open, a retail location dedicated to the legacy of the world’s premier Halloween event. It looks like Universal has decided to bring the horror fun home by creating some Zoom backgrounds for spooky season.

"These new #HHNForever digital backgrounds for your next video call are a match made in hell," @HorrorNights wrote. You can check out the images in the tweet below:

Here's the official statement on Universal's website about the Halloween Horror Nights cancelation: "Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have made the difficult decision to not hold Halloween Horror Nights events this year. Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place. Universal Studios Hollywood continues to face ongoing business restrictions and uncertainty around its opening timeframe."

Currently, Universal in Orlando is open but the California location remains closed. As of last month, Universal Studios, Disneyland, and the other members of the California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA) urged California Governor Gavin Newsom to reopen theme parks across the state as soon as possible.

“California’s amusement parks urge the governor to issue amusement park guidelines expeditiously so these vital community attractions can reopen their doors in a responsible manner and get residents back to work,” CAPA executive director Erin Guerrero said in a statement.

“Six months ago California’s amusement parks and attractions made the difficult decision to close voluntarily in response to COVID — and the impacts have been devastating. Tens of thousands of jobs have been weighing in the balance. Hundreds of millions of tax revenue that support critical local, state, and federal programs, lost. And local businesses that rely on amusement parks continue to struggle, with many closing permanently.”

You can learn more about the Halloween events happening at Universal Studios Orlando here.