Halloween Kills: John Carpenter Reveals First Track From Upcoming Soundtrack

Just as iconic as anything audiences see on-screen in a Halloween movie is the film's opening theme and its eerie score, with John Carpenter releasing the first track from the upcoming soundtrack to Halloween Kills, which he composed alongside his son Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies. While the film itself still won't be released until October, audiences can get a hint of the terror the score will offer audiences, with a new track, "Unkillable," being officially released. You can listen to the new song in the video above and pre-order the soundtrack now, which will be hitting shelves the same day Halloween Kills hits theaters, October 15th.

Sacred Bones Records describes the release, "It’s just five notes plucked out on a piano, so sparsely arranged that it feels like barely more than a sketch, so simple that an untrained player can easily pick it up, but it’s one of cinema’s greatest musical accomplishments. By now, John Carpenter’s hypnotic theme to his 1978 horror masterpiece Halloween has embodied slasher-stalker anxiety for generations of filmgoers, and woven itself so into pop culture that it’s become musical shorthand for the entire horror genre. And like the seemingly unkillable Michael Meyers, it’s back once again.

"In 2018, Carpenter returned to the franchise his iconic creation spawned for the first time since 1982’s Halloween III: Season of the Witch, erasing the 40 years of sequels and reboots that happened under other filmmakers, and returning the story to his original vision. While directing duties for the new Halloween and its sequels have been turned over to David Gordon Green, Carpenter has stayed on to provide them with their unmistakable sonic identity, as integral to Halloween as Michael Meyers’ death’s-face mask and glimmering butcher knife.

(Photo: Sacred Bones Records)

"Like the film itself, Carpenter’s score to the second installment of the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, stays true to the spirit of what made the 1978 original great while bringing it firmly into the present. The music is unmistakably Carpenter: the sinister vintage synth tones, the breath-stealing sense of menace that he conjures with just a few dissonant notes. But with a broader sonic palette, new digital techniques at his disposal, and a deeper sense of musicality, the Halloween Kills score is the work of a master artist who nearly 50 years into his career continues to push his creative limits and find new ways to thrill and terrify his fans."

As with many Sacred Bones releases, the Halloween Kills soundtrack will be available in multiple vinyl colorways, CD, and cassette. You can see the various versions of the release when you pre-order the soundtrack before it hits shelves on October 15th.

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 15th.

