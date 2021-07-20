The Haunting of Bly Manor Home Video Details Released

✖

While Netflix subscribers surely appreciate that they can stream any of the platform's original series whenever they'd like, many of the most popular narratives also get physical media releases, including The Haunting of Bly Manor. For those most passionate fans, the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD sets come with not only all nine episodes of the series, but also commentary tracks on select episodes from the directors, as well as bonus features that dive deep into how the project was brought to life. The Haunting of Bly Manor hits Blu-ray and DVD on October 12th, as will a set that features both Bly Manor and The Haunting of Hill House.

Per press release, "Certified Fresh with a Tomatometer score of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives just in time for Halloween on Blu-ray and DVD October 12th from Paramount Home Entertainment.

"From The Haunting of Hill House creator and showrunner Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy, The Haunting of Bly Manor is the next installment in The Haunting anthology series. Returning cast members from The Haunting of Hill House include Victoria Pedretti (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man), Henry Thomas (E.T.), Carla Gugino (Night at the Museum), and Kate Siegal (Oculus).

(Photo: Paramount Home Entertainment)

"The Haunting of Bly Manor 3-Disc Blu-ray and DVD sets feature all nine episodes, along with exclusive bonus content, including behind-the-scenes featurettes and in-depth audio commentaries with series creator and director Mike Flanagan, and directors Liam Gavin and Axelle Carolyn.

"After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone."

The Haunting of Bly Manor Blu-ray & DVD sets include the following:

EP 201: The Great Good Place Audio commentary by director/creator Mike Flanagan

EP 202: The Pupil

EP 203: The Two Faces, Part One

EP 204: The Way It Came

EP 205: The Altar of the Dead Audio commentary by director Liam Gavin

EP 206: The Jolly Corner

EP 207: The Two Faces, Part Two

EP 208: The Romance of Certain Old Clothes Audio commentary by director Axelle Carolyn

EP 209: The Beast in the Jungle

Bonus Content:

Home for the Haunted: The Ghosts of Bly Manor

Welcome to Bly Manor

The Haunting Collection 2-Pack featuring The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor also will be available on both Blu-ray and DVD October 12th.

