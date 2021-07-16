Haunting of Hill House Star Addresses Franchise's Future

✖

Debuting just in time for Halloween back in 2018, The Haunting of Hill House quickly earned itself a passionate following on Netflix, resulting in the expected follow-up season The Haunting of Bly Manor, but star of both seasons Carla Gugino confirmed that, while there aren't seemingly aren't any plans for a new season, she knows that series creator Mike Flanagan has plenty of great ideas up his sleeve with other projects. Given that Flanagan currently has multiple series in development at Netflix, it's possible that those endeavors could be even more fulfilling to horror fans than a Season 3 of The Haunting. Gugino can currently be seen in Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake.

"I'm not attached to what [Flanagan is currently working on], but we do really, really love to collaborate together. So I think, yeah, I'm excited about what we get to delve into next, whether it be another Haunting or something else," Gugino confirmed to ComicBook.com. "I think it's always so hard, as an audience, and I relate, because I'm an audience for things that I'm not in, and it's hard because you love -- you get invested and you love these things. But I think the thing that we also should remember, in terms of supporting and being excited is, for an artist, if you look at like [Bob] Dylan or anyone, you look at any great artists, they're always going to have to go like, 'Okay, now I'm done with that chapter because I want to remain great and keep getting better.' You know what I mean? So whether he is done or not done [with The Haunting], I don't know, but I think no matter what, if there wasn't a third one, it would be because he thinks whatever is next is better. And if he can make that one great, then that'll be the thing."

Gugino first collaborated with Flanagan for Netflix's Gerald's Game before working together on both seasons of the Netflix TV series.

Flanagan directed all episodes of The Haunting of Hill House, with that opportunity allowing him to pursue other endeavors, as Bly Manor resulted in the enlistment of multiple directors to bring the narrative to life. The filmmaker is currently working on both Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club, both of which are series for Netflix, likely preventing him from committing to the development of more Haunting stories.

Back in December, Flanagan himself confirmed there were no plans for a third season, but that he wasn't ruling out the notion entirely.

"At the moment there are no plans for more chapters," Flanagan shared on Twitter when a fan asked about the series' future. "Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other [Intrepid Pictures] projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!"

Stay tuned for updates on the future of The Haunting and Flanagan's other series. Gugino can currently be seen in Gunpowder Milkshake, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Do you want a new season of the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!