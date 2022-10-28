Iconic Horror Franchise Leaving HBO Max
Movie fans have been on big horror binges for the last few weeks, squeezing in as many spooky titles as they can in the lead-up to Halloween. Streaming services like HBO Max have made those binges a lot easier and given everyone more options to choose from. Not long after spooky season wraps, one of the most popular horror franchises around is actually going to be leaving HBO Max's streaming roster.
The Nightmare on Elm Street series has been a streaming staple on HBO Max, but the streamer is losing all of the Freddy Krueger films at the end of November.
On November 30th, HBO Max will lose A Nightmare on Elm Street, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, Wes Craven's New Nightmare, Freddy vs, Jason, and the 2010 Nightmare on Elm Street reboot.
What's Leaving HBO Max in November?
The movies in the Nightmare on Elm Street series will be big losses for HBO Max, but they're far from the only films leaving the streaming service. Here's the full list of titles set to exit HBO Max in November:
November 2
The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014
November 8
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Dubbed)
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Subtitled)
November 11
Dunkirk, 2017
November 13
Hard Knocks: In Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO)
November 16
Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)
November 25
Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, 2019 (HBO)
Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)
November 27
Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)
November 30
42, 2013
2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)
All the Pretty Horses, 2000
Arsenal, 2017 (HBO)
The Aviator, 2004
The Bank Job, 2008
Being There, 1979
Black Dynamite, 2009
Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)
Bushwhacked, 1995 (HBO)
Butterfield 8, 1960
Chain Lightning, 1950
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)
Doctor Dolittle, 1967 (HBO)
Domino, 2005 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 3, 2006 (HBO)
Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
Exorcist II: The Heretic, 1977
Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)
Freddy vs. Jason, 2003
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991
Friday the 13th, 1980
Full Metal Jacket, 1987
Gaslight, 1944
Girl Most Likely, 2012 (HBO)
Godzilla, 1998
Gypsy, 1963
Hart's War, 2002 (HBO)
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)
He's Just Not That Into You, 2009
How to Survive a Plague, 2012
It's Always Fair Weather, 1955
Ivanhoe, 1952
Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)
Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)
La Leyenda Negra, 2020 (HBO)
Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)
Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)
Midnight Family, 2019 (HBO)
My Days Of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)
News Of The World, 2020
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984
A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010
Objective, Burma!, 1945
Out of the Past, 1947
Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)
Perfect Stranger, 2007 (HBO)
Poltergeist, 1982
Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)
R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)
Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)
Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)
Return To House On Haunted Hill, 2007 (HBO)
Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)
Selena, 1997
The Singing Nun, 1966
Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
A Star is Born, 1954
Sunrise at Campobello, 1960
Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005
The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)
The Happening, 2008 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)
The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
The Night House, 2020 (HBO)
The Truman Show, 1998
Tristan & Isolde, 2006 (HBO)
"The Two Jakes", 1990 (HBO)
Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)
Unforgiven, 1992
W., 2008 (HBO)
Waiting To Exhale, 1995 (HBO)
Wes Craven's New Nightmare, 1994
What Bitch? 2020
Wicker Park, 2004 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
XXX: State of the Union, 2005
Young Guns, 1988
Young Guns II, 1990