Iconic Horror Franchise Leaving HBO Max

Movie fans have been on big horror binges for the last few weeks, squeezing in as many spooky titles as they can in the lead-up to Halloween. Streaming services like HBO Max have made those binges a lot easier and given everyone more options to choose from. Not long after spooky season wraps, one of the most popular horror franchises around is actually going to be leaving HBO Max's streaming roster.

The Nightmare on Elm Street series has been a streaming staple on HBO Max, but the streamer is losing all of the Freddy Krueger films at the end of November.

On November 30th, HBO Max will lose A Nightmare on Elm Street, A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, Wes Craven's New Nightmare, Freddy vs, Jason, and the 2010 Nightmare on Elm Street reboot.

What's Leaving HBO Max in November?

The movies in the Nightmare on Elm Street series will be big losses for HBO Max, but they're far from the only films leaving the streaming service. Here's the full list of titles set to exit HBO Max in November:

November 2

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014

November 8

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Dubbed)

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma (S5) (Subtitled)

November 11

Dunkirk, 2017

November 13

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO)

November 16

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021 (HBO)

November 25

Ernie & Joe: Crisis Cops, 2019 (HBO)

Inside Man, 2006 (HBO)

November 27

Anna Karenina, 2012 (HBO)

November 30

42, 2013

2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Arsenal, 2017 (HBO)

The Aviator, 2004

The Bank Job, 2008

Being There, 1979

Black Dynamite, 2009

Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)

Bushwhacked, 1995 (HBO)

Butterfield 8, 1960

Chain Lightning, 1950

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)

Doctor Dolittle, 1967 (HBO)

Domino, 2005 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 3, 2006 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

Exorcist II: The Heretic, 1977

Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)

Freddy vs. Jason, 2003

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare, 1991

Friday the 13th, 1980

Full Metal Jacket, 1987

Gaslight, 1944

Girl Most Likely, 2012 (HBO)

Godzilla, 1998

Gypsy, 1963

Hart's War, 2002 (HBO)

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner), 2020 (HBO)

He's Just Not That Into You, 2009

How to Survive a Plague, 2012

It's Always Fair Weather, 1955

Ivanhoe, 1952

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

La Leyenda Negra, 2020 (HBO)

Life Partners, 2014 (HBO)

Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)

Midnight Family, 2019 (HBO)

My Days Of Mercy, 2017 (HBO)

News Of The World, 2020

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge, 1985

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, 1987

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child, 1989

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 1984

A Nightmare on Elm Street, 2010

Objective, Burma!, 1945

Out of the Past, 1947

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)

Perfect Stranger, 2007 (HBO)

Poltergeist, 1982

Promising Young Woman, 2020 (HBO)

R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)

Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)

Remember Me, 2010 (HBO)

Return To House On Haunted Hill, 2007 (HBO)

Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)

Selena, 1997

The Singing Nun, 1966

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

A Star is Born, 1954

Sunrise at Campobello, 1960

Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

The Aviator, 2004 (HBO)

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004 (HBO)

The Happening, 2008 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Night House, 2020 (HBO)

The Truman Show, 1998

Tristan & Isolde, 2006 (HBO)

"The Two Jakes", 1990 (HBO)

Unfinished Song, 2012 (HBO)

Unforgiven, 1992

W., 2008 (HBO)

Waiting To Exhale, 1995 (HBO)

Wes Craven's New Nightmare, 1994

What Bitch? 2020

Wicker Park, 2004 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

XXX: State of the Union, 2005

Young Guns, 1988

Young Guns II, 1990