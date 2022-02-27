Horror Fans Celebrate the 35th Anniversary of A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

When it comes to iconic horror franchises, there are many beloved films to choose from ranging from Halloween to Friday the 13th, and one of the most famous of the genre is Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street. The iconic horror film starring Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger spawned seven sequels and a reboot between 1984 and 2010. While many would agree that the original film is the best, there’s also a whole lot of love for the third movie of the franchise, Chuck Russell’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, which starred Patricia Arquette. Today, February 27th, marks 35 years since the threequel hit theaters, so many fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the occasion.

“I’m too old to do another Freddy now,” Englund shared with Entertainment Weekly back in 2017. “If I do a fight scene now it’s got to be real minimal because I can’t snap my head for eight different takes and different angles. My spine gets sore. I can still be mean and scary, but I’m mostly relegated now to sort of Van Helsing roles, old doctors and sh*t. So it’s fun that the last moment of me ever playing Freddy is a wink to the audience.”

“It’s like, I had a good run, I had a good time,” Englund continued. “And no one plans for this in your career. When I was wearing tights and doing Shakespeare, I didn’t say I wanted to be famous for playing this boogeyman. Careers happen and one of the pieces of advice I give to people is I’m sure you’ll do a great pilot or you’ll do a little independent art movie and it won’t go anywhere and then you might do your Intern No. 3 on Grey’s Anatomy and that’s the one that becomes the huge hit. People just don’t know. And when you’ve survived as long as I have and you see that, you can be real happy that you got 20 years as Freddy Krueger, you know?”

